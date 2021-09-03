A southeast Oklahoma hospital running at full capacity due to COVID-19 spikes can't staff its last ventilator and doesn’t have rapid tests available.
The state’s health department on Friday reported McAlester Regional Health Center doesn’t have any ventilators or COVID-19 collection kits after another active case spike over the past week in Pittsburg County and statewide. MRHC officials said Friday afternoon all but one of the facility’s 18 ventilators were in use and they can’t staff the remaining one.
“We are at full capacity,” MRHC representative Ashley Kennon said. “We have the max of ventilated patients that we will be able to take at this facility.”
MRHC partners with Oklahoma Heart Hospital for patients with immediate needs, but officials said some patients were transferred as far as Idaho and Colorado due to staffing limitations.
Kennon said MRHC hired 93 nurses in the last 90 days, but also lost 83 nurses in that span. She said some left the industry, others retired, and medical facilities continue competing for staff as COVID-19 continues its resurgence statewide.
Officials said vaccination is highly encouraged, but not a requirement of employment at MRHC.
Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 372 active COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County this week — which includes 5,705 cumulative cases, 82 deaths, and 5,251 assumed recoveries.
Staff shortages and the influx of COVID-19 patients caused delayed care for patients seeking care for more than just COVID-19.
“We need our community to fight just like our team is fighting,” Kennon said. “We need them to realize this is real and realize that it’s no longer just about COVID.”
MRHC is also backlogged on rapid test kits, meaning same-day results are not available.
Anyone seeking a COVID-19 test can still get one at MRHC with results coming in 3-5 days.
Pittsburg County officials said emergency room employees are overloaded with non-emergent care — and supplied a list of additional COVID-19 testing sites:
• MRHC’s Southeast Family Clinic
• Pittsburg County Health Department
• Walgreens McAlester
• CVS McAlester
• Choctaw Nation McAlester Clinic
• Warren Clinic
• McAlester VA Clinic
• Pruett’s Food Pharmacy #7
• Caring Hands in McAlester and Hartshorne
• Choctaw Nation Health Care Center in Talihina
• Xpress Wellness Urgent Care
• Walmart in McAlester
MRHC posts its COVID-19 admission data each week. The hospital on Friday reported 98 admissions from July 1-Sept. 2, with 87.76% of those admission unvaccinated and 12.24% vaccinated.
Vaccination status is verified through physician documentation in the patient’s medical record and/or the Oklahoma State Immunization Information System (OSIIS), MRHC officials said.
The CDC states mRNA vaccines help cells make a protein that triggers an immune response to protect against infectious diseases. Vaccines do not give someone COVID-19, nor do the vaccines interact with DNA.
Pfizer’s vaccine received full FDA approval that covers those ages 16 and older, while it still has emergency use authorization for those ages 12 to 15. Vaccines by Johnson & Johnson and Moderna both received emergency use authorization for individuals 18 years and older.
