MPS to host meetings for input on superintendent search

Community members can tell McAlester school officials what they want in the next superintendent during upcoming meetings.
McAlester Public Schools hired the Oklahoma State School Board Association to assist the search for the district's next leader and will host focus group meetings for community input on Wednesday at Central Office.
"You are an important part of our school district, and we want your input about this important decision," McAlester school board members said in a release.
OSSBA is assisting the search process with a series of question-and-answer meetings seeking input from various groups of school district stakeholders in replacing Randy Hughes — who will retire as MPS superintendent at the end of the school year after nearly 40 years in education.
Hughes started as the MPS superintendent July 1, 2016 — but started as a teacher at McAlester in 1985 and coached baseball, winning state championships in 1988, 1996, 1998 and 2000.
He also served as principal at of the alternative educator program, middle school and high school during his tenure in McAlester.
Hughes left McAlester to accept the superintendent job at Middleberg in 2012, and had applied for the MPS superintendent opening that year before the district eventually hired Dr. Marsha Gore, who was fired in 2016.
Two interim superintendents served the district after Dr. Marsha Gore’s firing in 2016.
Board members in 2016 rescinded a contract with OSSBA due in part to financial constraints and conducted an independent search that resulted in hiring Hughes.
He inherited a troubled financial situation at McAlester in 2016, with school officials saying at the time that state aid cuts, increased nonessential spending, a nonexistent budget and more contributed to a financial crisis.
Kerry John Patten, a CPA who has for the last four years conducted the district’s annual audit required by law, told board members this year that MPS was in much better standing than the first year.
Hughes has credited school administration, school board members, and staff for rebuilding trust and fixing the financial situation.
MPS board members hired the OSSBA to help facilitate the search to replace Hughes.
Stephanie Hyder, director of strategic initiatives and executive search searches for OSSBA, told board members during a recent special meeting the anonymous input from meetings and surveys will inform the process.
She said that input will help the OSSBA form interview questions and reveal what community members want in the next superintendent.
OSSBA will host meetings, create communication material, and collect applications.
Board members will review applicants as they are submitted so they can research the candidates and later determine which ones will be interviewed. Candidates can apply on the OSSBA website.
The search process got rolling with an online survey available on the district's website for input on the superintendent search.
Anyone can click on the link and anonymously answer the OSSBA superintendent search survey.
The survey asks respondents for basic information on how they relate to the school and if they have children attending McAlester schools, but it doesn't require personal information.
Respondents then indicate the five most important traits, the five most important skills, five most important qualifications or experiences, and seven most important characteristics they seek in the next superintendent.
Some of those criteria cover education level, previous experience in a classroom or administration, educational priorities, and much more.
Data will be collected from survey responses and OSSBA will present the information to the school board, which will make the final decision.
Focus group meetings will be held March 30 at MPS Central Office Cafeteria for groups to provide input on what they seek in the district's next leader.
Community stakeholders will provide input at noon, administration at 2 p.m., school staff at 3:30 p.m., and community members that couldn't make it to a previous session at 5:30 p.m.
All meetings will be open to the public, but questions and input will focus on the indicated groups at the given times.
