McAlester Public Schools Superintendent Randy Hughes stood on the edge of Choctaw Avenue early Monday, stepping aside as the occasional motorist drove down the street, while he helped plan something new for the schools' juniors and seniors.
Hughes met downtown with other school personnel, McAlester Police Community Outreach Officer Jeremy Busby and city of McAlester Traffic Control Officer David Laughlin as they gathered to plan McAlester High School's first ever Junior-Senior Street Prom.
It's set for 8-10 p.m. on Friday, June 5, in Downtown McAlester. Plans call for Choctaw Avenue to be closed to traffic from South Main Street to First Street during the event. Organizers said the prom will be held in the street, from an area on Choctaw Avenue extending west from First Street to around the OKLA Theatre.
"Our kids, since spring break, have not had a chance to get together," Hughes said, referring to how the COVID-19 pandemic led to the closure of schools in Oklahoma and around the nation. "We're going to provide our kids one last time to get together.
"It will be like a block party," said Hughes. Music will be provided by a DJ from McAlester Radio, he said.
No one but juniors and seniors at MHS will be allowed to attend the event, school officials said. The only way a student will get to bring a date is if it is another junior or senior from the school. Each junior and senior will get one ticket each to the Street Prom, school officials said.
"They will have to go to the office to pick them up," said Lori Few, executive assistant to the superintendent/public relations. Tickets can be picked up beginning Tuesday, June 2, from 8 a.m. until noon at the office at McAlester High School, Few said.
MHS Principal Mendy Tubbs said a little over 200 juniors attend MHS, along with approximately 196 seniors, meaning around 400 students could attend the event, if they all participate.
Will students attending the Street Prom be required to wear protective face masks?
"We're telling the kids if they want to wear one, they're welcome to do so, but we're not going to require it," Few said.
Others attending the planning meeting included Fine Arts Director David Steidley, Assistant High School Principal Dewayne Hampton and Jason Strickland, head of security for MPS.
The group completed many of the plans during the downtown get-together. Hughes noted holding a street prom was uncharted territory.
"We've never had to do this before," he said.
The portion of Choctaw Avenue where the Street Prom will be held will be enclosed, probably by red netting, barrels, cones or other traffic control devices
"We're going to put barriers up," Hughes said.
What kind of attire should prom-goers wear? Hughes said it can range from casual to formal wear, as long as the regular school policy is followed.
"If you've already got a dress and want to wear it, you can," Hughes said of girls who may want to wear formal attire. The same goes for guys who may have already brought an outfit for the prom.
Hughes stressed formal attire is not required for the Street Prom.
"Don't go buy anything new," he advised, saying the Street Prom is planned as a fun get-together for the students.
"It's a shame, they've had so much taken away," Hughes said, mentioning the final senior assembly and the abrupt end to some sports seasons as a couple of examples.
"We hope this can bring a little closure."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
