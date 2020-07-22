MPS school board president steps down

Vic Wheeler is moving into a bigger role.
The president of Arvest Bank's McAlester and Eufaula branches is taking an expanded role in a move to Jenks — resigning as the MPS Board of Education president on Monday to take the position. He told board members that he considers McAlester home and is proud of the work they’ve done since he first joined the board more than four years ago.
“I’m very appreciative and very proud of the work that we’ve done and I know that you’ll continue to do it,” Wheeler said.
Board members voted Monday to reorganize and named Joy Tribbey the new president.
MPS is accepting applications for the vacant board No. 1 board seat until Thursday, Aug. 6. Interested applicants can contact Lori Few at 918-423-4771 or Lfew@mcalester.k12.ok.us.
Wheeler resigned from the board because he and his family are moving to Jenks in two weeks for his expanded role with Arvest Bank, which now includes overseeing the Okmulgee, Glenpool, Jenks and Sands Springs locations.
Wheeler said he and the family moved to McAlester 15 years ago — and he considers it home after teaching, coaching, and banking in the town.
Helen Wheeler, who is married to Vic, has been active in the McAlester community.
She was executive director of the McAlester Chamber of Commerce from 2005 to 2008, vice president of strategic and business development and other positions at McAlester Regional Health Center, and has served on several local boards — including the Puterbaugh Foundation, McAlester Regional Health Center Foundation, Shared Blessings, and more.
He was elected to the MPS board in February 2016, a month before then-interim superintendent Jim Northcutt said “we are broke” in referring to the school’s financial situation.
Northcutt served as interim superintendent after the suspension and eventual termination of then-MPS superintendent Dr. Marsha Gore.
School officials at the time referred to state budget cuts and previous district spending habits as contributing factors to a more than $1 million shortfall in carryover.
MPS had a financial carryover of more than $2.3 million in 2012 — but it fell to less than $1.2 million by 2015, forcing the district to consider layoffs, furloughs and an immediate reduction in force.
“That’s the reason I ran (for school board),” Wheeler said. “I’d been a teacher, I looked at financial statements daily and felt like we needed someone that maybe understood both sides.”
Wheeler also credited MPS Assistant Superintendent of Finance Chad Gragg for his work to improve the school’s financial situation.
Wheeler said he will most remember hiring MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes, who was hired April 29, 2016 and took over the role that July.
Hughes previously served as superintendent at Middleberg Public School in Blanchard — but spent more than 20 years in the MPS system as a state-champion baseball coach and principal.
With the MPS financial situation in 2016, Hughes told the News-Capital at the time he had not considered returning to the school — until receiving a phone call from Wheeler before he had joined the school board.
Wheeler said he believes Hughes put a great team in place and he believes the school board puts the district in good position for the future.
“I have the utmost respect for Mr. Hughes and the board,” Wheeler said. “I think we’ve got people that genuinely care. Nobody got on here with an agenda other than ‘let’s do the best thing for these kids.’”
During Monday’s board meeting, Hughes presented Wheeler with a certificate thanking him
“It doesn’t say enough about the awesome work, coming in in a tough situation when the going was not good,” Hughes told him. “And you made our school district better and you made it better for our kids. You mean a lot to this district.”
“I just want to say thank you from us and thank you for your support of me,” Tribbey said. “I never ever thought that you didn’t have the best in thought for our students and our community.”
