MPS honors Moore for 39 years of service

Primus Moore has been a presence at McAlester Public Schools for nearly four decades.
From a classroom teacher to assistant principal, to leading music courses and serving as a member of the MPS Buffalo Police force, Moore has served in a myriad of ways.
Now, he's stepping down and retiring after 39 years.
"There comes a time when you know it's time," Moore said.
Moore's friends and colleagues gathered in the MPS Cafeteria during a special ceremony held in his honor, many of them stepping up to personally tell Moore what he's meant to them and to MPS.
They included Kathy Hunt, who is principal at Edmond Doyle Elementary, named a National Blue Ribbon School again this year after previously winning the honor in 2014. Hunt recalled how when she first came on board at MPS, Moore made her feel welcome.
"When I first went into Will Rogers, he was one of the first people who greeted me," Hunt said.
Tim Collier, Secondary Academic Design coordinator at MPS, also delivered a personal message regarding Moore's impact, both personally and professionally.
"We just want to say thank you," Collier said. "You've been a good friend. You'll always be in our thoughts and prayers."
"You're going to make me cry," Moore replied.
"It's your party and you can cry if you want to," another friend said.
Moore, accompanied by his wife, Veronica, said he's been battling medical issues for seven years. "You think you've licked it and it shows up again," he said, pausing a moment before adding "I'm still fighting."
MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes stepped forward.
"That's what you mean to us, Primus," Hughes said. "That spirit of a Buffalo — never give up."
Another friend and colleague from MPS, Rosalynn Jones, was so overcome with Moore's retiring that she didn't say much, but simply hugged him, then brushed away some tears.
Some of the roles Moore has filled during his 39 years at MPS include assistant principal at Parker and Jefferson, director of Professional Development, teacher of adult education courses, music instructor at Parker and Jefferson, as well as a classroom science and math instructor.
"I love you guys," Moore told those who were gathered in his honor. "Thirty-nine years. I didn't think about it until I looked at the calendar around Thanksgiving."
Moore said he started at MPS the Monday after Thanksgiving in 1982, recalling how he had driven to McAlester from Indiana, where he was teaching at the time. "This is home," said Moore, who had been president of the L'Ouverture Class of 1965 — but he recalled that shortly before he started teaching at MPS, he was looking for a job in the Houston area.
Moore said he'd stopped in McAlester to visit his parents and to play some tennis. While in the city, he decided he might as well put in an application at MPS.
"I went to the Central Office to get an appointment," Moore said. Instead, he was handed an application. As he prepared take it with him to complete later, the school secretary said "Don't leave. Fill it out."
Moore complied, then returned the completed application and prepared to leave once more.
"She said 'No, no. The superintendent's here. He may want to talk with you.' " Moore said he did meet with then-MPS Superintendent Bob LaGrone. Shortly after he returned to Indiana, he received a job offer at MPS. However, Moore felt he could not take on the job at once, because he had a prior commitment.
"I had already signed a contract to cover for a lady who was on maternity leave and I said 'I can't break it,' " Moore recalled. LaGrone wanted to know when he could start.
"The Monday after Thanksgiving," Moore said. He said was told "OK. We'll see you when you get here."
Moore's been involved at MPS ever since. Someone referenced back to his planned trip to look into a possible teaching job in Houston before he decided to get that MPS application.
"We're glad you stopped Primus," someone said, bringing affirmations from many in the crowd.
Moore plans to drop by the school and see those with whom he's served.
"When I get back on my feet, you'll see me," he said.
"We'll put you on the sub list," someone said, generating a good-natured response from the crowd. Moore indicated it may too soon for that, but Hughes said he'll always be welcome.
"The door's always open for you," said Hughes said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
