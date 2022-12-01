Another year brings another spotlight on teachers at McAlester Public Schools.
School officials recently announced candidates for the 2023 MPS Teacher of the Year — including 15 teachers across the district.
Teacher of the Year candidates include the following:
• Sabrina Gray (Jefferson Early Childhood Center)
• Shelly Reed (William Gay Early Childhood Center)
• Hollie Quintana (Edmond Doyle Elementary)
• Sarah Duff (Emerson Elementary)
• Lindsay McMullen (Will Rogers Elementary)
• Robin Wilson (Will Rogers Elementary)
• Holly Kennon (Parker Intermediate Center)
• Brooke Mason (Parker Intermediate Center)
• Kelly Blevins (Puterbaugh Middle School)
• Margaret Meadows (Puterbaugh Middle School)
• Troy Meadows (Puterbaugh Middle School)
• Melissa Benjamin (McAlester High School)
• Shawn Calaway (McAlester High School)
• Dawn Hotubbee (McAlester High School)
• Kimberli Suttles (McAlester High School)
The McAlester Public Schools Teacher of the Year announcement and celebration will be held on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
Laurie Smith was named the 2022 McAlester Public Schools Teacher of the Year.
The high school teacher and coach said during a speech last year that she wanted to connect with students and staff, and more — then challenged everyone to help as much as possible to make each campus the best it can be at all times.
“Be a light because when you are a light and you share your light, you’re not losing anything,” Smith said last year. “The only thing you’re doing is creating more light.
“My goal when I walk into my building every single day is to make more light,” she added.
Smith was among five award finalists — including Jefferson Early Childhood Center’s Cassie Cooper, Parker Intermediate Center’s Rachel Magaw, Puterbaugh Middle School’s Margie McElhany, and McAlester High School’s Tracy Matthews.
She grew up in Odessa, Texas, and attended Permian High School before moving to Ruidoso, New Mexico for her senior year of high school.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from Eastern New Mexico University and plans to earn a master’s degree from Southern Nazarene University.
Smith’s taught world history, government, English, and computer science during her 21-year career that includes stints in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.
