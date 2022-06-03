The McAlester Public Library is launching its 2022 Summer Reading Program with an event special children’s activities.
Called Oceans of Possibilities, the Summer Reading Program kicks off from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.
“We will take over the north parking lot of the library,” said MPL Manager Heath Stanfield. He said a number of fun activities are scheduled.
“We’re going to have games and prizes for the kids,” Stanfield said, with some of the prizes including books.
Refreshments will also be available, including snacks and drinks.
While the Summer Reading Program launch is set from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., no one is expected to stay for the entire four hours.
“It’’s a come-and-go event,” said Stanfield. Some games familiar to many library patrons will be set up for the summer reading launch.
“We’ll have giant chess, giant checkers and face painting for the kids,” Stanfield said.
MPL’s summer reading program is set for June and July.
“We try to keep the kids engaged all summer,” said Stanfield. Through the program, participants can keep track of the books they read to accumulate points for more prizes.
“They can keep a personal log and bring it to the library or they can put it on beanstack.com,” said Stanfield, referring to the Zoobean site designed to “help educators, librarians, families, and teams read more by creating, promoting, participating in, and gaining insights from reading challenges.”
More prizes can be obtained by participating in the library’s Summer Reading Program.
“You win for finishing a book,” Stanfield said.
