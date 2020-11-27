MPD getting new body cams

Members of the McAlester Police Department are set to get new body cams, partially thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.
McAlester city councilors have unanimously approved a measure to accept a bid of $110,384 from Trinity Innovative Solutions, LLC and to authorize Mayor John Browne to sign a notice of award for new body-worn cameras for the McAlester Police Department.
The agreement includes the purchase of 46 new cameras, 48 software licenses and accessories, for a total of $110,384.
City of McAlester Public Information Officer and grant writer Stephanie Giacomo said the cost to the city will be less than that, due to the U.S. Department of Justice grant. The Justice Department's Body-Worn Camera Policy and Implementation Program grant totals $46,733.
When that amount is subtracted from the total cost of $110,384, the city will end up paying $63,651 for the new body cameras, software licenses and accessories. The city's part will come from money placed in an IT fund that charges a fee that's included in citations for offenses ticketed by McAlester police.
Giacomo said the city will pay the initial costs, then be reimbursed for the amount of the grant by the Department of Justice.
The body cameras and other equipment are for all regular McAlester police officers and the city's animal control officer. Body cameras will also be available for officers with the city's Criminal Investigation Division as needed, Giacomo..
"It's not just cameras," she said. "We're also equipping officers with accessories and software."
What sort of accessories?
"Charging cables," Giacomo said, giving one example. Other accessories include equipment to affix or attach the body-cams to the officers' clothing.
"Each officer will have multiple ways they can affix these," Giacomo said.
Included in the cost is police department training on using the new equipment.
While Giacomo is the grant writer, she credited all the city employees who helped with the project. They included police officers, members of the city's IT team and the city's legal team.
Giacomo said she's excited to see the Police Department get the equipment.
"It's good for the public and it's good for the officers," she said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
