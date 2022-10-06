MPD gets grant to track speeding violations

The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office has awarded a grant to the McAlester Police Department with the goal of enhancing safety on local streets and highways.
City councilors have already authorized city of McAlester Grant Administrator Stephanie Giacomo to accept the $58,365 grant on the city's behalf for the McAlester Police Department Traffic Enforcement program.
"It started on Oct. 1 and goes through the last day of September 2023," said McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod.
Hearod said the city has been receiving a recurring grant from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office for about 15 years. Although the areas emphasized may vary from year-to-year, it's always about safety.
"This time the emphasis will be on speed," Hearod said. Speeding and people not paying attention have contributed to accidents in Pittsburg County, he said.
This year's grant will equip participating McAlester police officers with LIDAR, a hand-held device similar to the traditional radar, to help detect drivers breaking the speed limit.
"It's a hand-held radar for speed detection," Hearod said of the LIDAR equipment.
MPD officers can participate in the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office program by working overtime hours in addition to their regular shifts. Capt. Richard Parker administers the program for the MPD and coordinates with participating officers, tracking the overtime hours they work.
"These guys will focus on traffic only," Hearod said.
They will work on the highways and work to ensure that speed limits are maintained on residential streets and other streets in the city.
The program requires participating police officers to have a number of interactions with motorists.
"They have to make 'so many' contacts an hour," said Hearod, who did not have the exact number available. Hearod said officers are not required to write a set number of citations, but they do have to make contacts, even if they result in the officer issuing a warning.
Hearod maintains the program is beneficial in several ways.
"It helps keep the community safe," Hearod said. "It helps with officers working overtime."
Asked how the overtime works, Hearod said participating MPD officers can come in three or four hours before the officer's regular shift to work the Highway Safety program, or they can work for an extra three or four hours after their regular MPD shift ends. Officers aren't allowed to stack a regular eight-hour overtime shift on top of their regular eight-hour MPD shifts, the police chief said.
"We don't have people working for 16 hours," said Hearod.
While the emphasis this year is on speeding violations, the program has previously emphasized making sure drivers comply with seat belt laws.
"We also participate in click-it or ticket," said Hearod.
Whatever the emphasis, the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office program is helpful to the city of McAlester on a consistent basis, the police chief feels.
"We've been doing it for over a decade," Hearod said. "It seems like it helps, especially on our highways."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.