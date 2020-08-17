Mowing deal set with sheriff, treasurer

An agreement between the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office and the county treasurer's office has led to two brand new zero-turn mowers becoming available for county jail trusty inmates to use when cutting grass.
Pittsburg County commissioners approved the deal during their regular Monday meeting.
It calls for Pittsburg County Treasurer Jennifer Lenox-Hackler to purchase two new lawn mowers to be used for the mowing of country-owned property attained through tax liens for resale.
Through the agreement, the Pittsburg County treasurer and the county commissioners agree to create an account and budget money for the equipments' upkeep. That includes items such as replacement blades, belts, oil filters, oil, gas filters and spark plugs, and also for the purchase of other small lawn equipment items as needed and approved by all parties.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris has agreed to supply inmate labor and supervision for the mowing of the county-owned property "attained through resale and in return may use the equipment for the upkeep of other county-owned property as well as other government-owned properties as needed," the agreement states.
County Treasurer Lenox-Hacker has agreed to supply the sheriff with a list of properties that need to be mowed monthly no later that then the tenth day of each month.
Morris is then required to return the list with the dates the properties are mowed within 30 days after receiving the list from the county treasurer.
Requests for quotes for the mowers were sent out, with the winning quotes going to KC Farm Machinery in McAlester, said County Clerk Hope Trammell. The county treasurer's office will purchase a zero-turn 2020 Gravely 2T HD 60 with a 60-inch mower deck for $4,950 and a 2020 Gravely 2T HD 52 with a 52-inch mower deck for $4,800, Trammell said.
Morris said the mowers inmates have been using have done a good job, but they're now 10 years old. The new equipment will be appreciated.
"It's definitely a benefit to us to get them and get the grass mowed," he said.
County jail inmate trustees already mow several county-owned properties.
"We have a mowing crew," Morris said. Sites mowed by inmates supplied by the sheriff's office include the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter, the Juvenile Detention Center, the Expo Center and the Pittsburg County Firefighters Association building.
The agreement with the treasurer's was designed with the aim of benefiting all involved.
"I was needing new lawn mowers to mow the county property," Morris said.
Voting unanimously to approve the agreement were Commission Chairman / District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers, District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman.
Morris recently agreed to let the city of McAlester use inmate workers to help cut the city's grass in city cemeteries and parks when available.
The city had previously used trusty inmates from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, but the Oklahoma Department of Corrections stopped letting inmates out on the work projects when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. That left the city of McAlester without any inmates helpers to assist the city crews.
"They called me wanting to know if they could have some help," Morris said. He said he made arrangements to make county inmate workers available to help the city of McAlester in areas such as weed eating on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalestenews.com.
