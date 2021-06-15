Movies in the Park returns Saturday

Billy Sumner is excited for the return of Movies in the Park this Saturday — and hopes community members are, too.
The city of McAlester Tourism Department Director said the free movie showing in Chadick Park returns Saturday with four more showing scheduled through the summer. Sumner said he feels some excitement already.
“After the long year of no events and battling COVID and everything that went on we definitely wanted to bring some comity excitement and involvement back," Sumner said.
Movies in the Park will be held at dusk every third Saturday in June, July, August, and September.
Sumner said he hopes the schedule will allow people time to plan on attending for a free movie night.
“We wanted to keep it on a consistent schedule basis so that everyone would know when the movies are going to be shown and they can plan for them,” Sumner said.
“Tom and Jerry” is the June feature to be shown Saturday night, followed by “Raya and the Last Dragon” on July 17, “Jurassic Park” on Aug. 21, and “Onward” on Sept. 18.
People voted from a variety of movies on the tourism department’s Facebook poll with the top four vote-getters selected as the featured movies.
Sumner said he knows not everyone could participate in the Facebook poll, but the city wanted to get some input from the community on which movies to show.
“Tom and Jerry” (2021) is based on the cartoon and revives the rivalry between cat and mouse in classic mayhem set in New York City.
July’s feature film “Raya and the Last Dragon” (2021) is Disney’s new release set in the fantasy world where humans and dragons lived in harmony before sinister monsters threatened the land and humanity. The movie follows a character’s journey to find the last dragon and restore humanity.
“Jurassic Park” is Steven Spielberg's 1993 blockbuster following a select group chosen to tour an island theme park populated by dinosaurs — and how they try to contain the historic creatures.
September’s movie “Onward” (2020) features teenage elf brothers in a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father.
More information on Movies in the Park is available on the city’s website and the event’s Facebook page.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com.
