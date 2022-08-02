Mount Nebo to host Women and Men's Day Program

Mount Nebo Baptist Church of Hartshorne "A Church of Great Expectations" will have its Annual Women and Men's Day Program on at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7.
The Theme is "What The World Needs Now Is Love" (1 st Corinthians 13:4-8) The special guest speaker will be Kathleen Robertson . She is the First Lady of The House of Prayer and Praise Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith Arkansas. Lady Robertson is the wife of Dr. Andrew Robertson, pastor of House of Prayer and Praise Church. There choir and congregation will accompany the First Lady and Pastor to Hartshorne.
Dinner will be served for all guest from 1:00 pm until 2:15 p.m. Mount Nebo's First Lady Michelle Williams will setve as Mistress of Ceremony. She is also the Women's Mission Auxially President. Deacon Rodney Price is Brotherhood Director.
Lady Loise Butler Washington of Mount Triumph Missionary Baptist Church in McAlester is The Central Wayland District Baptist Association Women's Auxially President. The Rev. Aaron Williams is Senior Pastor of Mount Nebo.
