Mount Nebo Baptist Church of Hartshorne "A Church of Great Expectations" will presents it's 7th Annual Black History Special and Free Soul Food Lunch Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Hartshorne High School; 520 S. 5th Street in Hartshorne.
The Theme this year is Black History - "From Struggle Comes Strength" It's All About The History - Our History is Your History.
The event will begin at noon with a free lunch inside the Hartshorne High School Cafeteria followed by the Program Special to begin at 2:30 p.m. with a Flag Salute Sis. Will Ella Davis of Mount Triumph Baptist Church in McAlester, Oklahoma will serve as Special Guest Mistress of Ceremony.
Ms. Gerri Burris the Minister of Music at East Star Baptist Church in McAlester will serve as Special Guest Musician.
A Welcome will be given by Hartshorne Public Schools Administration and the Welcome and Occasion will be given by Mount Nebo's very own Sis. Marybeth Neighbors; she serves as Pastor's Aide Director. The Martin Luther King Jr; Youth Choir will sing. They are under the director of Sis. Roslyn Jones. Special Video will be shown and Special Recognitions Awards will be given by Rev. Aaron Williams, the pastor of Mount Nebo and Black History Program Director.
The Church will also have give always for the first 50 to 75 guest. The free lunch and program are open to the public.
