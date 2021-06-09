Mount Nebo Baptist Church to host Black History Special

Mount Nebo Baptist Church "A Church of Great Expectations" will present A Black History Special this Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Hartshorne North Ward Grade School Event Center 821 Arapahoe Ave in Hartshorne.
The Theme will be "This Is Our Story – This Is Our Song."
A Free Lunch will take place from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Butler-Jennings Football Stadium Concession Stand.
Some tables will be provided for outside eating. We are hoping to feed close to 300 people a free lunch with dessert and drink.
Since February of 2016 Black History Month; Mount Nebo has presented a Black History Special at it's church for all the public.
This program is in recognition of past, present and future. It also recognizes those who have made a difference in history past and present. Hartshorne Grade school Principal will give the welcome for Hartshorne Schools, Marilyn Smitherman, church clerk for Mount Nebo will give the welcome from the church and Ashley Faulkner, mayor of Hartshorne, will have remarks.
MLK Youth Choir under the Direction of Roslyn Jones will provide a special song. Gerri Burris will be the special guest musician for the event. Lady Michelle Williams will serve as Mistress of Ceremony.
Aaron Williams is Senior Pastor of Mount Nebo and Director of A Black History Special. It's really going to be a good program.
