A motor sports racing event is coming back to McAlester.
The American Motorcyclists Association ArenaCross is set to hit the dirt Nov. 27-28 at the Lightning C Arena in McAlester with with about 14 different classes from riders aged four years up to adults.
"It's kind of like a wrestling match on dirt with wheels," said Bob Oertle. "It's very exciting."
Oertle said he expects around 80 racers on Friday and closer to 100 on Saturday. He said the event will include amateurs and pros.
Discount advanced tickets are available at Vicars Powersports in McAlester for $18.
Admission at the gate each day is $22 for adults, while anyone 55 years or older can get in for $10, children ages 14-17 for $12, children ages 6-14 for $10 and children younger than 6 for $5 or free with a coupon.
Oertle said organizers will practice any COVID-19 guidance from the Pittsburg County Health Department.
Info on the event's Facebook page states the gates open at 11 a.m. with short track registration from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Short track practice starts at 2 p.m. and short track races start at 3 p.m.
ArenaCross registration is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by practice at 6:30 p.m. and races at 8 p.m.
The event's Facebook page can be found by searching AMP Outlaw Winter Nationals.
Oertle said earlier in the afternoon will include go-carts and flat-track motorcycles racing in non-spectator action.
"We decided to come back because we've been very successful here," Oertle said, referring to a 2014 event. "We sold out the grandstands and had standing-room only so 'why not?'"
He said the event will have full concessions and he plans to bring the event back Christmas weekend, as well as in January and February.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
