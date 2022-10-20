Ashley Lerblance and her daughter, Lexie Lerblance Flanagan, told how they started the TLC Wig Closet in McAlester when they shared the podium Thursday during the Pink Ribbon Luncheon in McAlester.
They related the Wig Closet's origins to those at the well-attended event at the First United Methodist Church on S. 13th Street in McAlester.
Ashley said she got a breast cancer diagnosis in 2009. She said her physician called for a double mastectomy, eight rounds of chemotherapy and five more years of another treatment.
"I was 38 years old at the time," Ashley said. "Lexie was 11 and my son Zach was 8." Ashley said she remembers being told the treatments would give her another 10 years.
She said she remembered thinking Zach would be 18 and Lexie would be 21 within 10 years following her diagnosis.
Ashley also recounted how those initial chemotherapy treatments affected her.
"When I started chemo, I was told my hair would completely fall out," she said. Ashley told of how she'd always had long, thick hair that began to fall out in clumps.
"I went completely bald," she said. That led her and Lexie to travel to Tulsa to look for a wig to cover her head, but clerks at the shop she visited displayed no understanding or empathy of what she was experiencing.
With the help of Ashley's mother, Teresa Lane Compton, she found a wig, but still felt dissatisfied with the way she'd been treated in Tulsa when she and Lexie searched for a wig on their own. That led to Ashley and her daughter forming The TLC Wig Closet, where women with cancer could get wigs, turbans and scarves free of charge.
Ashley said she and Lexie, with the help of other volunteers, had the TLC Wig Closet up and running in 2010, the year following her diagnosis.
Lexie then took up the story, telling how she'd been very involved in her 4-H Club at the time of her mother's diagnosis.
"It seemed very fitting that I champion The Wig Closet," she said. "I tried to let the community know we were a nonprofit and we gave the wigs away, free of charge."
The TLC in The Wig Closet's name doesn't stand for tender loving care. It's the initials of Ashley's mother and Lexie's grandmother, Teresa Lane Compton, who succumbed to cancer. The TLC Wig Closet is named in her honor.
Anne Bogie, executive director of Oklahoma Project Woman, traveled to McAlester to participate in the Pink Ribbon Luncheon. Afterwards, she spoke of the services provided through Oklahoma Project Woman.
"We provide free breast health care for women and men who have no health insurance or any other way to receive that care," she said. "We pay for mastectomies, biopsies and complete surgeries."
Does Oklahoma Project Woman have Pink Ribbon Luncheons in all of Oklahoma's 77 counties?
"No, we do it in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and McAlester," Bogie said. She said women in all of Oklahoma's counties can benefit for Oklahoma Project Woman, even if their counties do not hold a Pink Ribbon Luncheon or its equivalent.
Asked how McAlester came to be included along with Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Bogie said "because of a lot of generous people."
In addition to donations from those in the area who support the program, Bogie said Oklahoma Project Woman also works with the McAlester Regional Health Center and the Warren Clinic.
"They accept our reimbursement rate as payment in full, so a patient is billed nothing," said Bogie.
The News-Capital asked MRHC CEO Shawn Howard about the hospital's involvement with Oklahoma Project Woman.
"We keep trying to find ways to do more," Howard said. "Ashley Lerblance is pivotal in our organization."
While addressing the audience earlier, Ashley urged those present to be understanding of others.
"Let's have empathy and sympathy and let's go out of way for those who need it," she said. "Be kind to people. You never know what their story is or how to walk in their shoes."
Ashely asked all of the cancer survivors to come to the front of the stage and share their personal stories. Fourteen other women joined Ashley at the front, relating their personal experiences as they passed the microphone to each other. Each survivor also received a single red rose while they stood at the front of the room.
The TLC Wig Closet has been located in a number of sites at the McAlester Regional Health Center during the years it's been in existence. It's now off the hospital's main campus and is inside MRHC's Southeast Healthplex at 10 South Third St. in downtown McAlester, in the former PSO building.
"We're open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.," Lerblance said. She said The Wig Closet will open at other times during the week by appointment, which can be arranged by phoning 918 429-2131.
Those needing more information about Oklahoma Project Woman can phone 918 834-7200, or 877 550-7465, or 405 605-1228. Oklahoma Project Woman can be contacted online at oklahomaprojectwoman.org.
Lori Few served as emcee for the Pink Ribbon Luncheon, with Miss McAlester Kylie Martin giving the blessing. Frances Lerblance introduced her daughter-in-law and granddaughter, Ashley and Lexie. Members of the McAlester Varsity Pom team were servers for the event.
During her presentation, Ashley spoke of her hopes for breast cancer survivors and for those who are undergoing cancer treatments.
"I want more for you," Ashley said. "I want more for me and our community. We at The TLC Wig Closet would be happy to help you."
