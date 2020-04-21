Most storm shelters in county to open if needed

Most storm shelters in Pittsburg County are set to open in the event of tornadic weather, even with COVID-19 directives still in place, emergency officials say.
Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe said he's made recommendations at the guidance of the Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service.
"We're asking people to shelter in place if they have a substantial structure," Enloe said. Asked how he defined a substantial structure, other than a storm shelter, Enloe referred to a brick home or building.
"If people don't have a substantial structure, shelters in the county will be open," he said.
Designated shelters in McAlester, Hartshorne, Haileyville, Canadian, Indianola, Pittsburg, Crowder and Kiowa are set to be opened in the event of tornadic weather, Enloe said, after checking with officials regarding each of the sites. All of the shelters designated to open in the event of tornadic activity in Pittsburg County are on public school grounds.
In McAlester, one designated shelter is set to open in a tornado-related emergency — but the other would remain closed.
City Manager Pete Stasiak said McAlester police are prepared to open the McAlester Public Schools Administrative Building, also known as the Old High School, in the event of a tornado-related emergency.
"Absolutely," Stasiak said when asked if the Old High School would be opened as a public shelter. If a tornado is striking, Stasiak advised sheltering in place as opposed to trying to drive to a shelter in the midst of an ongoing tornado.
"We always want people to shelter in place," he said,referring to if the tornado is already hitting a site. He reiterated the Old High School in McAlester will be opened if there's a need because of a tornado warning.
"They allocated it to the police department to unlock the doors," Stasiak said.
Both Stasiak and McAlester Fire Chief Brett Brewer said the city's other designated shelter, the city's fire station headquarters at 607 Village Blvd. will not be opened to the public.
"We have to protect those firefighters in that facility," Stasiak said, referring to protection from COVID-19 exposure. "Our emergency response people have to be protected."
Brewer agreed with the decision not to open the fire department on Village Boulevard as a public shelter.
"We're not going to open it up,"Brewer said. "With COVID-19, we're not allowing visitors to the fire station." Brewer said few people have used the fire station as a shelter during the last few events it was open for that purpose.
Hartshorne Public Schools Superintendent Jason Lindley noted of the sense of urgency during a tornado. He said the school's combination storm shelter/gymnasium will be opened if needed.
"We had this conversation early-on" as the storm season approached, Lindley said. He figures a lot of people feel the same about the matter.
"If I'm worried about getting COVID-19 and a tornado's coming through my backyard, I'm more worried about the tornado than COVID-19," Lindley said.
He encourages everyone to use whatever shelter they have at home, if possible.
"If not, we'll put them in the dome and ask them to practice social distancing," he said. The domed shelter at Hartshorne is big enough it could hold several hundred people and still have them practicing social distancing, Lindley noted. Although the shelter may not be opened as soon as in the past, Lindley said it will still be opened soon enough for people to take shelter.
Lindley or other designated Hartshorne Public Schools officials are responsible for opening the shelter in the event of a weather emergency.
"We have several who can open it," said Lindley.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.