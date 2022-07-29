More work expected on U.S. Highway 69 in McAlester

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation's project on U.S. Highway 69 in McAlester is almost complete — but there's still more work to be done.
ODOT spokesperson Mills Leslie said the turnaround road and the north and southbound turnaround frontage roads are all open, with all lanes and ramps also open, but the project is not entirely finished.
"There's some incidental bridge work and work on some guard rails, details like that," Leslie said. "We do have some drainage work on the east side frontage road, between Jimmy's Egg and Village Boulevard."
The days of having the highway lanes shut down for construction work are not completely over.
"There's some settling on the pavement in the northbound lanes," Leslie said. "They will have to go in and fix it."
Asked where the settling lanes were located, Leslie said they were on the south side of the bridge, in the northbound lanes. When work to repair the settling portions of the highway begins, it will lead to more temporary lane closures. Leslie said she will send out a notice when work on the settling stretches of pavement is ready to begin.
Motorists driving through McAlester have been contending with work on the highway, which is also known as the George Nigh Expressway where it wends through McAlester, since 2017.
Stated purpose of the project is to make the highway safer for travel, but it also led to complaints from a number of business owners and operators that they were being hurt through the years-long project, with traffic rerouted at times away from their restaurants and other businesses. Some drivers complained about the difficulty in traversing the rerouted portions of the roadway and the fact that parts of former frontage roads had been converted entirely to one-way streets.
"We know this has been a trying project for drivers with so many closures and detours in 2017 and 2018 then again in 2021," Leslie said. "We appreciate drivers’ patience and know they will benefit from the added safety in this critical corridor.
"I think we're getting close," said Mills.
It's a project that has been ongoing since 2017, when the first construction bid was awarded. The first phase in the corridor was awarded in February 2017 to Koss Construction for $13 million, with work completed in summer 2018.
The second and final phase of the U.S. Highway 69 reconstruction project in McAlester was awarded at the Oct. 5, 2020 Oklahoma Transportation Commission meeting to Allen Contracting for $32 million. Work began on Phase II of the project on Jan. 11, 2021.
Traffic on U.S. Highway 69 through McAlester is among the heaviest in Oklahoma. In addition to regular traffic, it's also a major north-south corridor for truck traffic between Dallas and Kansas City.
The Annual Average Daily Traffic count for this area of U.S. Highway 69 is 23,200, of which 25% is freight traffic, according to ODOT.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
