More volunteers are needed for the Community Christmas Dinner.
"We need more drivers to help deliver the meals," said one the organizers of the event, who asked to remain anonymous. "We have a shortage of drivers. We only have about 10."
Organizers of the annual event are proceeding on faith that more volunteers will come forward to help deliver the meals in McAlester and Krebs on Christmas Day, which is Friday, Dec. 25.
Those who would like to volunteer to assist with the meal deliveries can phone 918 421-2920.
"There's no more important year for us to take care of each other," the volunteer organizer said. "A lot of people will be home alone because of COVID."
The annual Community Christmas Dinner is offered free to any McAlester or Krebs residents who want to participate.
Plans call for all of the Community Christmas dinners to be delivered by volunteers, since there is no sit-down meal offered at a central location, nor carryouts or pickups available. The only requirement it those wanting to participate make their reservation in advance by giving their name, address and phone number along with any other pertinent information, such as the number of meals that are requested.
Anyone who lives within the McAlester or Krebs city limits can make a reservation to participate by phoning the 918 421-2920 number. Organizers said reservations will be accepted up until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, which is Thursday, Dec. 24.
Reservations are also being taken online at mcalesterChristmas.com. In addition to name address, phone number and optional email, a space is included for any special instructions for the delivery, such as whether there will be closed or locked gates, pets, or whether the delivery boxes should be left by the door.
This year's dinner includes ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, corn and rolls, along with dessert and a Pepsi.
The goal is to have all of the meals delivered by 1 p.m.
"We want to make sure that anyone who needs a meal gets one," the volunteer said.
Also,anyone who would like to help with a monetary contribution can send a donation to: McAlester Community Christmas; P.O. Box 291: McAlester, OK; 74502.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
