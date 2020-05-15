More sites open under recovery plan's Phase 2

Phase 2 of Oklahoma’s Open Up and Recover Safely Plan went into effect Friday, allowing more places to reopen to the public amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is time to work together to create the healthiest environment and the strongest economy for everyone in our state,” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a press conference.
The governor said now is the time to have alignment on two common objectives, beat this virus and protect the health and lives of Oklahomans and to quickly revive our economy and give prosperity and freedom back to all Oklahomans.
Phase 2 allows weddings and funerals with more than 10 people, organized sports can resume, and bars can reopen with diminished standing room occupancy.
Zach Prichard, president of Prairie Ales, said the sales throughout the company were down 30% in April and the reduction of business at Prairie 345 in downtown McAlester led to the layoffs of three employees.
“We have been bouncing back nicely in May and hope that trend continues into the rest of 2020,” Prichard said.
He said the decision to close Prairie 345 was made "once we realized the staff would qualify for expanded unemployment benefits, that option seemed better than trying to stay open for to go only sales,” Prichard said.
Prichard said employees at the production brewery were able to be kept, but the number of people allowed per shift was reduced, with increased sanitation procedures.
He said Prairie 345 will adhere to social distancing guidelines and will increase sanitization of common surfaces.
“We have added multiple had sanitizer stations and have removed all bar seating,” Prichard said. “Also, we have decided to only open Thursday through Saturday and have abbreviated hours.”
Prichard said the abbreviated hours and limited days will help determine staffing levels with the current economic conditions.
“We do not want to bring back our laid off workers sooner than necessary,” Prichard said. “When they do come back, we need to ensure they are safe and are able to be appropriately compensated.’
Places of worship can also reopen nursery areas under Phase 2.
Despite being able to reopen for Phase 1 on May 1, New Beginnings Church in McAlester chose to remain closed until after Phase 2 was implemented due to the many restrictions that were required during the first phase.
“No shaking hands; no coffee; no fellowship;, basically you could come in with a mask, sit down six feet away from somebody, hear the word, and then leave,” Kenny Springer, Pastor of New Beginnings Church said. “So what we decided to do was wait until Phase 2 when those restrictions were taken off of us. That way when we came back, we could at least function like a church.”
Since the closure, Springer has been giving almost daily prayer meetings on his Facebook page, Kenny Springer Ministries.
But at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the church will be open for in-person worship.
“We are able to come back to church together as a family after two months of being in quarantine,” Springer said.
The pastor said the church will be following CDC guidelines on social distancing between families.
“If they are your immediate family, by all means sit together, enjoy each other, but we do ask that there be a little bit of distance, about six feet, between families,” Springer said. “If you’d like to wear a mask, by all means wear a mask.”
Springer said the church will do everything it can to keep everyone as safe and as comfortable as possible.
“The good news is, we’re able to have church,” Springer said. “We’re able to come back together with our worship, with our fellowship, with the preaching. Everything that entails church.”
Stitt’s Safer at Home order continues to apply through the end of May for Oklahomans age 65 and older or are part of a vulnerable population.
Visits to senior care facilities and hospitals will remain prohibited though Phase 2.
The governor also urges everyone to continue maintaining social distancing and taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“As we continue with our recovery, it's important that we remember that COVID-19 is still in the United States and still in Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “We will continue to take this seriously, and I remind all Oklahomans that now is not the time to take our foot off the gas.”
Once hospital and incident rates remain at a manageable level statewide for 14 more days, Phase 3 will apply, which will allow for further public interaction and Stitt said more guidance will be released in the near future.
“This is our moment to showcase Oklahoma’s courage and freedom to the nation and to the world,” Stitt said. “Let’s work together. Let’s lead together. Let’s win together.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
