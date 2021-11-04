More COVID-19 vaccines for those ages 5 and older are expected to arrive at the Pittsburg County Health Department next week, with only an extremely limited supply of the pediatric vaccine on-hand this week.
"We have initially received a very small amount," said Region 9/Pittsburg County District Nurse Melissa Locke, adding there were only enough for 10 appointments for children aged 5 to 11 in that first shipment.
"We expect to have plenty of vaccine arriving early next week," she said, again referring to COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5 and older. "Once we get additional shipments, we can start giving more next week."
The Centers for Disease Control approved Wednesday a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5 to 11 years of age. A Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination for those who aged 12 through 17 had previously been approved by the CDC.
"I think parents deciding whether their child is getting the (COVID-19) vaccination should receive the information and check with their pediatrician," Locke said.
All COVID-19 vaccinations can be given by public health nurses at the Pittsburg County Health Department, but Locke requested they call first.
"For all the COVID-19 vaccinations, we request that they make appointments," Locke said. "The reason is they are multi-vial vaccines," she added. Having appointments helps prevent waste, said Locke.
All three COVID-19 vaccines being used in the U.S. for those who are 18 and older on-hand at the Pittsburg County Health Department, as well as COVID-19 vaccine for those who are ages 12 through 17, and for those who are 18 or older.
Locke said the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available at the Health Department.
Only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is approved by the CDC for children ages 5 to 11 years old. Pfizer BioNTech is also the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for ages 12 to 17.
Influenza shots are also available at the Pittsburg County Health Department. Both the COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations are available free of charge at the public health facility.
Do those wanting an influenza vaccination at the Pittsburg County Health Department need to make an appointment to get a flu shot? Locke said she thinks those getting the influenza vaccinations can be worked in if they drop by the health department.
"We are running out of the high-dose for those 65 and older, but we have plenty of the regular vaccine," she said, referring to the influenza vaccine.
Meanwhile, those getting the COVID-19 vaccinations — or a booster — are now able to choose they kind they want.
Regional/Pittsburg County Health Department Administrator Juli Montgomery said COVID-19 booster shots, as well as what is considered a third shot, are available at the health department for those 65 or older. They are also available for those aged 18 to 64 who work in high-risk institutions, such as nursing homes or meat packaging facilities, to give a couple of examples.
Montgomery noted when it comes to booster shots, boosters have been approved for the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and the Johnson and Johnson vaccines, but the time recommended to wait before taking the boosters after finishing the first round of the shots still varies.
Both the Moderna and Pfiizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations require two shots each to be considered fully-vaccinated during the first round of vaccines. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine requires one shot to be considered fully vaccinated through the first round.
Montgomery said both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations have a recommended six-month waiting period before getting a booster shot — which would be a third shot where those two are concerned.
Johnson and Johnson has a two-month waiting period for those who are 18 and older. That's after they have received the first and only shot currently recommended for those who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to be considered fully vaccinated following the first round.
Montgomery and Locke both said a different brand vaccine can be given for the third booster shot if that's what the recipient prefers. For example, those who got an initial Johnson and Johnson vaccine may decide they want a Moderna booster, Montgomery said.
The Pittsburg County Health Department is at 1400 E. College Ave. It's open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday, except holidays, and can be reached at 918-423-1267.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
