More changes are underway along U.S. Highway 69 in McAlester, affecting frontage roads running beside the highway.
The U.S. Highway 69 west frontage road permanently becomes a one-way road between South Peaceable Road and Village Boulevard effective Friday, May 1, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Another change is closing the current Village Boulevard frontage road entrances to U.S. Highway 69. Drivers needing to enter the U.S. Highway 69 northbound lane can access it from the east frontage road at the on-ramp just south of Wade Watts Boulevard.
Motorists wanting to head south on U.S. Highway 69 can turn around at Wade Watts Boulevard to the temporary on-ramp near South Peaceable Road. An alternative route is to go south to S. 14th Street to access the highway's southbound lanes.
Drivers on both north and southbound U.S. Highway 69 needing to access Village Boulevard can exit off the highway at a new median road that connects directly to Peaceable Road, north of Car Mart, according to ODOT. Drivers can then head north to connect to Village Boulevard.
The J-turn north of Village Boulevard remains open.
U.S. Highway 69 is also known as the George Nigh Expressway where the highway goes through McAlester. Drivers are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time, to expect delays are find another route as drivers adjust to the changes.
Work is estimated to complete on the $32 million final phase of Highway 69 construction by fall of 2022.
