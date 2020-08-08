Hi, I am Barbara Countz here to tell you about a big deal — a free parenting program with no income restrictions.
Parent’s Club, Inc., more commonly known as PCI, is once again offering free and voluntary early childhood parent education and family support for families with children up to 36 months of age — the crucial early period for learning skills in Language Development, Social and Emotional Development, Cognitive Development, and Physical Development.
A parent is also a child’s first and most important teacher. They are the key to a child’s successful integration into a new home, and later, school and community.
Parents get information and resources to strengthen their capacity to be effective first teachers. PCI will utilize proven, research-based programs designed to maximize a child’s overall development during the first three years of life, lay the foundation for school success and minimize developmental problems that interfere with a child’s learning.
As a participant, you will receive the following services:
Personal Visits focusing on timely information about each stage of a child’s development and provide activities to encourage development and learning.
Group Meetings to provide opportunities to gain new insights, share experiences, and to discuss topics of interest.
Periodic Developmental Ages and Stages Questionnaire to screen the child’s overall development, language, hearing and vision.
Referral Network to link families with special services that are beyond the scope of PCI, when needed.
Stay and Play Dates for parents and children to socialize in an enriching environment.
PCI believes all parents love their children and want to see them learn, grow, and develop to realize their full potential. We want to strengthen parents’ understanding of the developmental milestones of children pre-natal through 36 months. We want to help them design an enriched environment where children can learn through playing, exploring, and socializing. We want to encourage them to have fun with their children and use everyday situations as the child’s classroom for learning.
If you have a child between zero and 36 months or are expecting a child within the next 7 months, call now and register to become a part of this proven, research-based program that can make a huge difference in your child’s abilities. Call 918-423-5204 or 918-423-5205 or Email: barbara@parentsclub,inc.com
Do it now! Openings are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
