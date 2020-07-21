McAlester News-Capital employees won several categories in the 2020 Oklahoma SPJ Pro Chapter Awards.
"I'm proud of our team for their continued dedication and hard work in covering our community," News-Capital General Manager Reina Owens said.
Editor Adrian O'Hanlon III, Managing Editor James Beaty and staff writer Derrick James won the Spot News category for coverage of the tornado that struck Haileyville.
Beaty and James won the In-Depth Enterprise and Investigative Reporting category for coverage of Pittsburg County Commissioner Ross Selman removing a police only parking sign at the courthouse.
Designer Dawnyal Hill won the Page One Layout and Design category for a Halloween-themed layout and she won the Feature Page Layout and Design category for design on a page featuring reasons why people wanted to help victims of historic flooding in Fort Gibson.
O'Hanlon III won the Headlines category for "Eagle Edition" on the anniversary of the moon landing, "Troubled Waters" on historic flooding, and "Paw-some reunion." He also finished second in Page One Layout and Design for the moon landing edition.
James finished second in the In-Depth Enterprise and Investigative Reporting category for coverage of a man fatally shot by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers.
