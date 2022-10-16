Several McAlester News-Capital staffers received recognition among the state's best media professionals at the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists awards banquet.
"I'm honored that our staff is again recognized as some of the best in Oklahoma," Editor Adrian O'Hanlon III said. "Our state has so many talented and thoughtful media members, and our staff members in McAlester are among the best for their persistence and care in covering our community."
Managing Editor James Beaty won the Entertainment, Arts and Leisure Reporting category for "Parker Millsap: Dancing Rabbit's going to be a blast." The story featured Beaty's interview with the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival headliner ahead of his Nov. 13, 2021 performance at the free concert in downtown McAlester.
Page Designer Dawnyal Hill won the Page 1 Layout and Design category for "Greenwood: A Century Later" and finished second in the category for "COMMUTED: Stitt commutes Jones' sentence." Hill also won the Feature Page Layout and Design category for "2021: STATE RUNNERS UP" on a special section looking at McAlester football's season ending with a nail-biting loss in the state championship game.
Staff writer Derrick James won the Criminal Justice Reporting category for "McGirt Implications," in his coverage of how the McGirt decision made an impact the local and state levels. He also won the General Photography category for picturing protestors as they celebrated outside of Oklahoma State Penitentiary after Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted death row inmate Julius Jones's sentence hours before his scheduled execution.
Sports Editor Derrick Hatridge won Sports Reporting for his story on Caity Clark becoming the first female football player to score points for McAlester High School, and he finished second in the category with his story on the Eastern Oklahoma State College baseball team's tradition of playing ring-around-the-rosie with their coach's children.
O'Hanlon finished second in General News Reporting for "Man vomited in execution" and second in General Photography for a photo of media members gathered for an press conference after the Oklahoma Department of Corrections executed a death row inmate.
James also finished second in In-depth Enterprise and Investigative Reporting for "Records: Quinton settles with former police chief."
Beaty also finished third in Feature Writing for "Remembering the life, legacy of McAlester's Brown."
