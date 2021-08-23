MN-C sports editor named NextGen Under 30 winner

McAlester News-Capital sports editor Derek Hatridge was named a 2021 NextGen Under 30 winner.
NextGen Under 30 Oklahoma recognizes individuals who demonstrate talent, drive, and service to their communities. More than 300 other Oklahomans 30 and younger were also selected this year in several categories.
The NextGen Under 30 program was founded in 2010 and has named 1,811 award winners from 8,678 nominees at more than 421 different companies and organizations throughout Oklahoma.
Hatridge started as the McAlester News-Capital sports editor in January 2020.
"We are proud of the work ethic and passion Derek puts into covering our community," News-Capital Publisher Reina Owens said. "He has helped the News-Capital reach more people with increased online presence through podcasts, videos, and more with entertaining and informative content."
Hatridge started the "If The Hat Pods" podcast covering local sports, is an individual winner in the upcoming Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists awards, and is the host of the News-Capital's "mmm...That's Tasty" video series featuring local restaurants.
"I just show up and do my job to the best of my ability because I care about this community — this is home," Hatridge said.
MN-C staff writer Derrick James was also named a NextGen Under 30 last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.