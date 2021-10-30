Another year brings another opportunity for community members to help spread holiday cheer.
The McAlester News-Capital partnered with the McAlester Lions’ Club for the second year of an Angel Tree project to provide clothes and a toy for children in need during the holiday season.
“We were so grateful for the Lions Club and the response and support from our community in starting this project last year,” News-Capital Publisher Reina Owens said. “We ask anyone who can help us to provide some holiday cheer for those in need again this year.”
Last year’s Angel Tree project started with an overwhelming response from the community and ultimately helped 278 children in need in and around Pittsburg County.
Angels are placed on a tree at the News-Capital to represent a child in and around Pittsburg County needing some help over the holidays. Each child receives at least an outfit, shoes, toys, jacket, and gloves — along with one small toy.
Children qualify to be on the Angel Tree if they are from a family experiencing financial crisis. A child attending school in and around Pittsburg County can be submitted for consideration as an angel by the school’s counselor. Anyone looking to add their child to the Angel Tree can contact their school’s counselor.
Deadline to submit angels to the McAlester News Capital will be Nov. 19 — but the earlier the better.
Any child not of school age can be nominated as an angel by contacting the News-Capital and will undergo a screening process to determine eligibility. The News-Capital can be contacted at 918-421-2010 or 918-421-2016.
All gifts must be new and unwrapped — with a deadline of Dec. 10 to return gifts to the News-Capital office.
Every angel on the tree is numbered, so anyone purchasing gifts for an angel must number the gifts.
Sponsors for angels can contact the News-Capital office now so we can take your name and number to send you an angel after all nominations have been received.
Anyone who would rather make a donation or volunteer to shop for angels can also contact the News-Capital. Checks need to be made to the McAlester News-Capital Angel Tree.
Donations of new unwrapped toys, hygiene items, wrapping paper and holiday gift sacks will also be accepted.
