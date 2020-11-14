The McAlester News-Capital and McAlester Lions Club are partnering for an Angel Tree to benefit children during the upcoming holiday season.
Angel decorations will be placed on a tree at the News-Capital offices at 500 S. Second St. in McAlester and will contain the gender, clothes sizes and toy request of a child in need from the area.
“We are happy to partner with the Lions Club on a project helping people in our community have a merry Christmas,” News-Capital General Manager Reina Owens said.
“It’s important the community steps forward to wrap around the vulnerable and at-risk families who are our neighbors and friends,” said McAlester Lions Club President Deborah Sherwood. “While a gift from the Angel Tree is one way to show our care, this is about more than a tangible gift. It’s about saying ‘You’re important and we care about you.’ I appreciate the Angel Tree for this very reason – it’s such a loving, caring thing to do in McAlester.
“We want to make sure everyone has a good Christmas,” she added.
Anyone can pick up an angel starting Nov. 30 to purchase the indicated items for the child.
Gifts must be returned to the News-Capital offices during office hours from 8 a.m.to 4 p.m. on weekdays. Gifts must be returned to the News-Capital office by Dec. 9.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.