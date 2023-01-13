Local residents gathered Friday to celebrate the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a commemorative ceremony at Mount Triumph Missionary Baptist Church in McAlester.
It marked the first time the MLK Commemorative Ceremony had been held in two years, with the event cancelled in 2021 and 2022 due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pittsburg County Holiday Commission Chairman the Rev. Anthony Washington of Mount Triumph said the time has definitely come to bring back the event. He welcomed all those attending the service, with the theme “We Can Be the Dream.”
Loise Washington, the first lady at Mount Triumph, led the MLK Unity Choir in presenting music for the Commemorative Ceremony.
Together choir members lifted their collective voices and sang an uptempo gospel version of “Blessed Assurance.” Keyboardist Cletis Lowe Jr. joined the group in a soulful solo, augmented by guitarists Rodney Pinkney and Don Shoals, with drummer Billy Knighton providing the rhythmic foundation.
As the MLK Unity Choir sang, many of those in attendance joined in a spontaneous clap-along to the song.
This year’s ceremony featured the Rev. Terren Anderson of Life Church in McAlester as keynote speaker.
“Recently, I was reminded of a trip I took to San Francisco,” Anderson said. While on the trip, he got to see the huge redwood forest. He spoke of how impressed he felt by the sight.
“A seed the size of a tomato seed can grow a tree as tall as a 35-story building,” he said. Anderson noted the Aldridge in McAlester is 11 stories tall.
“Multiply that by three and you have an idea of the size of these trees,” said Anderson. He said the roots of the gigantic trees only extend about five or six feet into underground — but underneath the roots spread out until their roots are all intertwined, — which makes them able to withstand heavy rains, mighty winds and other extreme conditions.
Anderson quoted Romans 11:18, which in the New American Standard Bible, states “Remember, it is not you who supports the root, but it is the root that supports you.”
“They are one body holding each other together,” Anderson said. He then likened the trees and their roots to the community of McAlester.
“You may not know everybody in this room,” said Anderson. “There is power in unity when we come together.
“It sounds a lot like Martin Luther King,” he said, referring to King’s well-known “I Have a Dream” speech.
Anderson quoted several more scriptures. “The Bible tells us that anyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved,” he said.
“You don’t have to be defeated,” said Anderson. “You have the power of the conqueror.”
Anderson returned to the theme of unity.
“When there’s unity, God commands a blessing,” Anderson said. “Together, we can be the dream in McAlester, Oklahoma. Together, with our roots intertwined, we are intertwined. Right here, right now, there’s a blessing on this city.
“God has commanded blessing on this city,” Anderson said. “Together, we can have it.”
As Anderson completed his presentation, the audience arose in a standing ovation.
This year’s event honored three individuals who had served as longtime members of the MLK Holiday Commission: the late Miller “Bo” Newman, Leo Thomspon and Reginald Turner.
Brenda Bead presented a tribute to Thompson, speaking fondly of her dad, while Regina Turner read a poem she’d written for her father, Reginald.
Brenda Calahan Jones gave a tribute to Newman, with all three recognized for their many years of service to the Pittsburg County Holiday Commission.
Pittsburg County Holiday Commission member Will Ella Davis served as emcee for the event, with the Rev. Dr.Barbara Smitherman reading a scripture. Mother Jamie Koch delivered the invocation and Pastor Donald Brown provided the benediction.
As the ceremony neared completion, Davis quoted from Dr.King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, delivered during the 1963 March of Washington for Jobs and Freedom:. “Free at last! Free at last! Thank God Almighty we are free at last!”
“When we all come together, we can be the dream,” said Davis.
Following the Friday commemorative ceremony ceremony, the MLK Unity Banquet was set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, in the McAlester High School Cafeteria, with $10 advance tickets available from members of the Pittsburg County Holiday Commission.
Saturday’s banquet includes featured speaker the Rev. Anthony L. Scott, pastor of the historic First Baptist Church North Tulsa and president of the Oklahoma State Baptist Convention. Both the MLK Unity Choir and the MLK Youth Choir, along with backing musicians, were set to perform during the Unity Banquet.
