The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Ceremony and the MLK Unity Banquet are returning to McAlester following two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's MLK Commemorative Ceremony is set for 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at Mount Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, at 408 E. Wyandotte Ave. in McAlester.
It's followed by the MLK Unity Banquet, set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in the McAlester High School Cafeteria.
"I feel it's definitely time to do it," said Pittsburg County Holiday Commission Chairman the Rev. Anthony Washington, who is pastor at Mount Triumph.
He said the MLK Commemorative Ceremony and the MLK Unity Banquet both have brought some unity and hope to the community and it's time to resume them.
"We are going to push forward," said Washington.
Featured speakers are set for both events, with the Rev. Terren Anderson of Life Church in McAlester guest speaker speaker for Friday's Commemorative Ceremony.
Members of the MLK Unity Choir, led by Loise Washington, are set to sing at the Friday service. Both events will honor three longtime Pittsburg County Holiday Commission members: the late Miller "Bo" Newman, Leo Thompson and Reginald Turner.
Guest speaker for the Saturday night MLK Unity Banquet is the Rev. Anthony L. Scott, pastor of the historic First Baptist Church North Tulsa and president of the Oklahoma Baptist State Convention.
The MLK Unity Choir and the MLK Youth Choir are set to sing at the MLK Unity Banquet.
Both events are open to the public, with the Friday commemorative ceremony presented free. Advance tickets for the MLK Unity Banquet are $10 and can be purchased by contacting Rev. Washington or any member of the Pittsburg County Holiday Commission.
Rev. Washington is hopeful young people will attend the MLK events.
"I think this is a great opportunity for kids in our community to learn about Dr. King," Washington said. "He was not just concerned about the community he came from, but humanity itself.
"God brought him about at the time to let us all know we all need each other," said Washington.
"As long as we're in the flesh, we need to know one another, care about each other, regardless of skin tone," he said. "We shouldn't judge each other by our skin tone, but by the content of our hearts."
In cooperation with the Pittsburg County Holiday Commission , McAlester Mayor John Browne signed a proclamation declaring Monday. Jan. 16, as the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the city. In the proclamation Browne stated:
• "The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. believed deeply in and dedicated his life to the fulfillment of the American dream of liberty and justice for all;
• "As a minister, civil rights leader and charismatic public speaker, he was a a relentless advocate for peace and equality through nonviolent means, for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to bring about worldwide peace;
• "His visionary leadership contributed greatly to the passage of major civil rights legislation in the areas of voting rights, public accommodations and equal opportunity in employment and housing;
• "Over 50 years ago, Dr.King's famous 'I Have a Dream' speech echoed through the country and the very fabric of the nation;
• His birthday has been designated as a national and state holiday to be celebrated Jan. 16, 2023, with the theme, 'Together We Can Be the Dream.'"
Browne urged all citizens to recognize MLK Day "by flying the American flag, by the ringing of church bells at noonday and by the turning on of car headlights."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
