Mission workers build, donate wheelchair ramp

A trio of volunteers are not only handy with hammers and saws, they're also willing to use their skills to help others with a need.
Nick Arnold, Bill Lyons and Marvin Simmons gathered this week at a residence on Wichita Avenue to help a woman whose husband would soon be returning home. Arnold said the husband had required care at a nursing facility, but now had been given the go-ahead to go home again.
The problem was that the home did not have a wheelchair ramp.
Arnold learned about the problem when recently eating at a McAlester restaurant. A waitress asked him if he knew of anyone who could build a wheelchair ramp.
"I might," Arnold replied. The reason he did not give a definitive reply that day was that he already thought the mission group with which he worked might be able to do the project at no cost to the woman — but he needed to run it by his board first. As soon as they heard of the need, the board members readily agreed.
Arnold said that another group of helpers, including Gavin Johnson and Randy Ott, also worked on the project, along with another volunteer they know only as Gene. Gavin is a McAlester Buffalo who has worked hard on the project, said Arnold.
He said the mission group operates through the Northside Assembly of God Church, although its considered a separate entity in its own right.
Building a wheelchair ramp to required specification did not prove difficult for the volunteers, because they've done it before.
"We usually do a couple a year," Arnold said. "We've done 10 or 12 of them."
Building wheelchair ramps is not the only good deed the mission workers perform. They have also made substantial donations to organizations such as Shared Blessings, Hope House and Camp Hope, along with helping a number of individuals.
Arnold said they raise the money for the various projects primarily through the annual Wild Game Feast held at the Expo Center each February. The next one is set for Feb. 20, 2021, Arnold said, Tickets to attend the event are $10 each, he said.
The volunteers were glad to help build the wheelchair ramp this week.
"It's a good project," Simmons said.
In addition to the work itself, there's another benefit to the work the volunteers do.
"It shows people care," said Arnold.
"It's great how people show up to help."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
