Ashleigh Robinson’s journey as Miss Oklahoma 2021 has taken her down many roads, including all the way to McAlester for a couple of stops at local schools.
Robinson stopped by Emerson Elementary School on Friday afternoon, following a stop at the William Gay Early Childhood Center that morning.
Meeting with Emerson students sitting on the floor in the school’s gymnasium, she talked with the obviously-enthralled youngsters about a number of things — ranging from her personal achievements to what they can do to achieve goals of their own.
“Education and learning is one of my favorite things ever,” Robinson said. She also delivered a bit of personal philosophy.
“I want to be dependable,” said Robinson, adding that she wants people to know she will do what she says she will do.
“it’s really symmetrical,” said Robinson.
“They want to know they can count on me and I want them to know they can count on me.”
She suggested the elementary students follow that example.
Robinson also had time for some personal questions from students, including one who asked her if she had any pets.
“People ask me all the time if I’m a cat person or a dog person,” Robinson said. “I tell them I’m a people person.”
She said she likes horses but she doesn’t have the time or space for one right now. Maybe someday she will, she said.
Robinson is currently a part-time teacher at FD Moon Middle School in Oklahoma City, after previously teaching there as a full-time English instructor prior to her winning the Miss Oklahoma title in 2021.
She said she decided to become a teacher partly because “When I was a student, I didn’t have many teachers who looked like me.”
As her presentation neared its completion, Robinson reminded the students to study hard and be dependable in life.
“Maybe someday you can be Miss Oklahoma too,” she said. That seemed to inspire many of the students, but not one little boy, who emphatically shook his head “no,” implying that’s not a career path to which he aspires.
As she completed her presentation, Robinson complimented the Emerson students on how well-behaved they were.
“You’ve been so wonderful,” she said.
Those who were at Emerson Elementary to hear Miss Oklahoma’s inspirational talk included former Emerson student, Jillian Lawson, who served as band queen during her senior year in high school. Jillian and Ronbison had a brief conversation after the younger students departed.
Asked why she chose to come to the two McAlester schools, Robinson said “I hope to create inclusive communities in every corner of Oklahoma.”
Emerson Elementary Principal Kathy Hunt thinks her students benefited from their meeting with the reigning Miss Oklahoma.
“I think it’s wonderful to see somebody who succeeded because of her hard work,” Hunt said.
Just before the students began leaving the gymnasium to return to their regular classes, Robinson left them with a word of advice that could be heeded not only by the children, but adults as well.
“Remember to work hard and be kind,” she said.
