Emilee Coxsey and Hensley Kidd want to make a difference this year.
Coxsey is a McAlester High School senior who was crowned the 2022 Miss McAlester to become the second ever to earn both titles at the competition and Kidd earned the Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen title.
Both were grateful for community support and said they hope to make a positive impact on their communities.
"This is going to be a super organized year for sure," Coxsey said with a smile.
Coxsey, who was previously named the Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen in 2018, said some of her goals are to visit Pittsburg Public Schools and conduct a science, technology, engineering and math (or STEAM) course class at every school in the county.
She started the Foundation for Tomorrow to help offer educational opportunities for students interested in STEAM through 10 projects for which she's building a curriculum guide.
Those projects include a rocket ship, a magic magnet wand, an electromagnetic carousel, and more. She said the projects offer fun educational course about technology.
Coxsey said she noticed some area schools didn't offer STEAM courses and she wanted to help.
"I thought that wasn't fair to those kids because they weren't getting to see all the possible career paths they go potentially go down," she said.
"It started out that I wanted to go to those schools that didn't have a program and I wanted to offer that to them so the kids had some kind of opportunity," she added.
Coxsey is highly involved in the Pittsburg County 4-H with various projects including the Friendship Bench Project.
She started the program with two benches at schools to allow students being bullied a special place to sit and to indicate to teachers that they needed help.
Now there are 23 benches at schools throughout Pittsburg County.
Coxsey said her own experiences with bullying motivated her to help people in that situation.
"I was bullied as a young age and that left a mental scar on me for a while before I joined 4-H and I found a second home," Coxsey said. "It allowed me to have the confidence in myself to continue on and that where that service project stemmed from."
Coxsey said she hopes to continue and grow those initiatives during her senior year at MHS and use the Miss McAlester title to help more of the surrounding community.
Kidd said she also wants to help the community through her platform — Kidd Strong.
The Pittsburg High School student said her father, Shawn Kidd, died of brain cancer when she was 10 years old and it took a toll on her.
"It was extremely hard and shocking," Kidd said of her father's death. "When I was younger I had no idea what was going on and when it happened I had no reaction because it was shocking. I had no idea how to react."
Kidd said she didn't want to talk about it for a long time and now she is helping three area children facing similar struggles through her program.
She takes them to eat, hangs out with, and just talk with them when they feel comfortable enough to talk about their situation.
"I try to distract them from everything going on in their home life to give them kind of an escape from it and someone to talk with when they're ready to talk about it," Kidd said.
Kidd said the program started with her contacting people she knows in the area and she hopes to expand it by communicating with school counselors in the area.
She said being named Miss Outstanding Teen has yet to sink in as she prepares for a year of representing her community.
Kidd was also glad to share her crowning moment with friend and now former Miss McAlester Sammie Donato as the two smiled and pointed to each other onstage at the event.
Judges for the Miss McAlester competition award points to candidates in categories including talent, red carpet attire, on-stage interview, and social change platform. Outstanding Teen candidates are judged on talent, on-stage question, activewear, and evening gown.
The local contest is affiliated with the Miss America organization, which contributes tens of thousands of hours of community service through its candidates. McAlester’s competition is closed to a 40-mile area and offers a scholarship to every contestant.
Beta Iota of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International has sponsored the Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen Scholarships Competitions since 1978 and the contest originated in the 1960s.
Miss McAlester director Jeanie McCabe said it was a relief to be able to hold the contest after cancelling last year's during the COVID-19 pandemic and she is excited for the next year.
"These young women will do a great job representing our community," McCabe said.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.