Miss McAlester representatives still want to help community

Despite cancellation of this year’s contests, Miss McAlester Director Jeanie McCabe said local representatives are still working to help the community.
The annual local competition affiliated with Miss Oklahoma and Miss America was cancelled along with the national cancellation due to COVID-19 concerns — but McCabe said Miss McAlester Samantha Donato and Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen Estella Kirk still want to serve the community any way possible.
“We basically had to put everything off,” McCabe said.
“But we’re still being able to give back,” she added.
Competitors in Miss America contribute tens of thousands of hours of community service each year and have raised more than $16 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and scholarships since 2007, according to the organization’s website.
Miss Oklahoma offers more than $2 million in scholarships each year to local competitors and through the organization’s scholarship fund.
Addison Price won Miss Oklahoma 2019 and was named third runner up at the Miss America Competition on Dec. 19, 2019 live on NBC. The Oklahoma State University marketing major finished as third runner up as Miss Virginia Camille Schrier was crowned as the winner.
But the Miss America Organization announced in May that the 2021 competition was cancelled due to the nationwide impact of COVID-19 and the organization’s board of directors advised 51 qualifying competitions to do the same.
That meant all 2019 local and state winners were given the option to represent their organizations and compete for another year.
She said both McAlester representatives chose to compete again.
“They’re ready to get this year going as much as everyone else is with the pandemic and everything,” McCabe said. “It’s been rough because it limits us on our activities and number of appearances we can make.”
But the local representatives are working through the challenges.
McCabe said the representatives are coordinating virtual assemblies with area schools to motivate students and talk about their social impact initiatives.
Donato is an Oklahoma Baptist University student with a platform of informing people about the important of blood drives. Kirk is an Epic Charter School student with a platform centered on music and being kind to others.
McCabe said they will help with as many volunteer opportunities and programs possible as public health precautions continue to be in place.
“We’re hoping by spring that things will be a little different,” McCabe said, adding she hopes the local events normally held in the spring will continue as scheduled.
Beta Iota of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International has sponsored the Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen Scholarships Competitions since 1978. The local women’s service organization provides monies and volunteer hours to many philanthropic projects locally and across the nation.
The service organization is hosting a fundraiser and focusing on community service projects as COVID-19 precautions continue.
“It’s definitely impacting what we can do for our community and it’s not just a money thing,” McCabe said. “We’ve always given hours, philanthropic and volunteer hours, and crazy amounts of them. That’s just where we’re having to change our mindsets a little this year.
Anyone interested in getting involved with the organization can contact any Beta Iota member, message the group’s Facebook page, email betaiotaesa@gmail.com, or call McCabe at 918-424-3089.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.