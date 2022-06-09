Miss McAlester organization seeks candidates for next cycle

The Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester's Outstanding Teen Scholarship Organization is seeking candidates for the next competition cycle on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
The annual competition has been sponsored by the women of Beta Iota of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International since 1978. The Miss and Teen competitions are both official local competitions to the Miss Oklahoma and Miss America Organizations. Each year the Miss McAlester Scholarship Organziaton awards thousands of dollars in cash and in-kind tuition scholarships to each participant who enters.
Interested candidates may attend one of two upcoming informational meetings. Tuesday, June 14 at 5 p.m. or Tuesday, June 21 at 5 p.m. on the McAlester campus of Eastern Oklahoma State College located at 1802 College Avenue in the Clark Bass Building in Room 205.
The Miss candidates compete in private interview, talent, red carpet (evening gown), and onstage question.
The Teen candidates compete in private interview, talent, activewear, and evening gown/onstage question.
Miss Candidates Requirements:
1. Live within the 40-mile radius of the City of McAlester
2. at least 19 years of age by December 31, 2023
3. no older than 26 years of age on December 31, 2023
4. a citizen of the United States of America
5. a female
6. not now, nor have ever been married, nor a parent or adoptive parent
Teen Candidates Requirements:
1. Live within the 40-mile radius of the City of McAlester
2. at least 13 years of age on the first day of the Miss Oklahoma’s
Outstanding Teen Competition. (*by June 4, 2023)
3. no older than 18 years of age on December 31, 2023
4. a citizen of the United States of America
5. a female
6. not now, nor have ever been married, nor a parent or adoptive parent
“We are excited to continue the long standing tradition of empowering young women. The Miss McAlester Organization has helped to create young leaders, advocates, and change makers for our local community. Providing scholarships and opportunities remain our primary focus as volunteers and members of Beta Iota.” -Lori Few, Director of the Miss McAlester Organization.
The current Miss McAlester 2022 is Emilee Coxsey. Emilee is the daughter of Phillip and Deanna Coxsey. The current Miss McAlester’s Outstanding Teen 2022 is Hensley Kidd. Hensley is the daughter of Alisha Kidd and the late Shawn Kidd.
Contact Miss McAlester Directors Lori Few at 918-360-8818 or Jeanie McCabe at 918-424-3089 or visit www.missmcalester.com
