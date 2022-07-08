The newest Miss McAlester representatives will be crowned next weekend.
Director Lori Few said the 2023 Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester’s Outstanding Teen competition set for July 16 continues the organization's tradition community service and empowering young women.
“For us, it’s about giving local girls opportunities to get involved with the community and volunteer and really invest in the people who invest in them,” Few said.
“They need to know that in their community that there are needs to be meet and there are opportunities for them to be of service,” she added.
Emilee Coxsey won the 2022 Miss McAlester competition and Henlsey Kidd was named the 2022 Miss McAlester Outstanding Team.
This year’s competition is set to start at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at the S. Arch Auditorium 201 E. Adams Ave. in McAlester. Tickets cost $12 and are available at Chaney-Harkins Funeral Home and online at https://missmcalester.ticketleap.com/2023/.
The local contest is required to give one scholarship to the winner — but offers one to everyone who competes. The person crowned Miss McAlester receives a $1,500 scholarship, while the Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen receives $1,000.
But the Miss McAlester Organization will also award $24,100 in scholarships, $6,100 in cash scholarships and $18,300 in tuition waivers from nine Oklahoma colleges and universities in this year’s competition.
The local competition is affiliated with Miss Oklahoma and Miss America — returning last year after the previous year’s event was cancelled along with the state national level.
Four candidates will compete for this year’s Miss McAlester crown.
Rachel Eggleston is a junior at Mid-America Christian University and the daughter of Rob and Beverely Eggleston. Her social impact is “Mental Health in the World of Athletics” and her talent is a” violin solo of “Ashokan Farewell.”
Lauren Giacomo is a freshman at Eastern Oklahoma State College and the daughter of Brian and Melissa Giacomo. Her social impact is “Out of Control- Panic/Anxiety Disorders” and her talent is singing “Control.”
Jadyn McKelvey is a McAlester High School senior and the daughter of Sean and Leigh Ann McKelvey. Her social impact is “The Importance of Accessibly of Healthy Eating Habits” and her talent will be a monologue.
Kylie Martin is a freshman at Oklahoma State University and the daughter of Fred and Tonya Ettner and Jeff Martin. Her social impact is “There's No Place Like Home- Building Homes for Families in Need” and her talent is a lyrical dance to "Young & Beautiful.”
Miss candidates compete with a private interview (35% of total score), a combined onstage interview and social impact pitch (15%), a talent portion (35%), and a red carpet portion (15%).
Teen candidates will compete with a private interview (30%), an active wear portion (10%), talent portion (40%), and evening wear and onstage question (20%).
There are five 2023 Outstanding Teen Candidates.
Brylee Leibfried is in eighth grade at Frink Chambers School and is the daughter of James and Jordan Haley and Eric Leibfried. Her social impact is “Compliments Build Confidence” and her talent is a jazz dance to “Play That Sax.”
Aubrey Bailey is a Hartshorne High School freshman and the daughter of Laci Sewell and Kris and Stephanie Bailey. Her social impact is “Reach Out” and her talent is a dance to “Footloose.”
Sophie Eaton-Wansick is in eight grade at Frink Chambers School and the daughter of Trent and Amiee Hardaway and Brandon Wansick. Her social impact is “When I Awake” and her talent is playing the flute to "Country Gardens.”
Parris Wingo is a Eufaula High School junior and the daughter of Rachell Jones. Her social impact is “How to Save A Life” and her talent is a jazz dance to “Feelin' Good.”
Joelea King is a Hartshorne High School junior and the daughter of Lindsey Southerland and Wade King. Her social impact is Farmers Are the Future and her talent is a jazz dance to "My Head & My Heart.”
This year’s competition also includes a Miss McAlester Princess Program for girls ages 6-10.
