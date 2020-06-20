McAlester resident Miller "Bo" Newman has spent years working for and advocating civil rights.
As a young man in the mid 1960s, he declined to join the Rev. Wade Watts on his trip to Selma, Alabama to join the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights advocates in their historic march from Selma to Montgomery.
The marchers faced threats of violence and real violence, not only from agitators, but also from Selma police and Alabama state troopers, who had loosed fire hoses, police dogs and billy clubs on the the civil rights advocates the first time they started the march.
Now, they were ready to try again, but Newman declined an invitation to join Watts on the trip from McAlester to Selma, because of a sense of uncertainty.
Newman didn't fear for his own safety, but felt concerned he might not be able to live up to the nonviolent principles espoused by Dr. King and others in the movement, especially if he was attacked or otherwise provoked.
"I said 'Man, I don't want anybody spitting on me,'" Newman said.
He also could not see himself getting into the defensive crouch advocated by Dr. King and his supporters — basically a defensive posture to try and prevent their skulls or ribs smashed in if attacked.
"That was a little hard for me," said Newman.
He didn't make that trip, but he continued advocating for equal rights for all Americans, regardless of race or economic background. Newman first joined the NAACP when he at the age of 13 by signing on with a youth chapter the organization had at the time. He went on to become an adult member and eventually president of the NAACP's Pittsburg County Chapter, a position he still holds today.
Newman's recently been sheltering in place as much as possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He shared his views with the News-Capital on some of the current issues facing the nation.
What's his opinion on the current movement?
"I have been very impressed with the number of young and old," he said. "I have been elated to see Americans come together. This is the thing you had in the day,'" he said, referring to the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, when churches from up north and others, such as the Freedom Riders, came to support the movement in the South.
Speaking of the current movement, Newman said "There are so many people, all races and colors. This is what America's supposed to look like."
"They shouldn't just be looking for justice for me and you," Newman said. "There's got to be justice for all of us."
Newman said he doesn't agree with rioting destruction of property — and he maintains most of the protestors don't either.
"I do not like looting and burning," he said. "Your rights start at the end of my nose."
Newman attended and graduated from the segregated L'Ouverture School in McAlester.
The now-empty school, at 1404 E. Cherokee Ave., operated at full capacity until 1968, when 115 L'Ouverture High School students transferred to McAlester High School. L'Ouverture continued to conduct classes for students in the first through eighth grades for a brief time longer, until the younger students also integrated at McAlester Public Schools.
That all happened prior to Newman's graduation from the original L'Ouverture High School in 1959.
"Back then, we were being taught black history in high school," he said. "Movies had cowboys and Indians, but there was more to it."
Newman referred to the Trial of Tears, the Five Civilized Tribes, the Emancipation Proclamation and the number of black townships in Oklahoma at one time. He credited the late Cassandra Gaines helping spread the word about the black townships in the state.
"Miss Gaines used to have people coming in. She would set up tours and bring people to the black townships," he said. She was very articulate in explaining how the townships came about, he said.
Newman said he sometimes wonders what happened to all those black history books that were used to teach students at L'Ouverture.
He had a hiatus from serving in the NAACP, because he traveled some as a young man. After Newman returned to McAlester, he became involved again in the organization, this time as an adult member.
Asked who else was active in the organization at the time, in addition to himself and Rev. Watts, Newman mentioned Leo Thompson, Dean Thomas, Mildred Tilford and James Galloway.
Newman recalled experiencing several bouts of discrimination in his younger days. Once he had a lawn-mowing business and one day, when he finished a job, he went to the door to collect his pay. He said the homeowner told him he should know better than to come to the front door; he would have to go to the back door to get paid.
"I went to the back door and got my money. They didn't have to worry about me cutting their yard anymore," Newman said. Other instances occurred when he hit a golf ball while working as a caddy. Another time, while delivering a package and went into the front door of a local business to try and deliver it.
Newman's hopeful that more of the protests going on around the nation will be peaceful, like the one held in McAlester on June 3.
"You see things are supposed to be changing," Newman said.
"A mixed body of people are protesting; 99 percent are protesting peacefully."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
