A huge granite marker honoring McAlester Vietnam veteran Michael J. Hunter is now in place in the city park that bears his name.
Workers from The Monument Place installed the granite marker following its transport to McAlester from Georgia, where it now stands at Michael J. Hunter Park, 1401 E. Chickasaw Ave. in McAlester.
Since the granite stone and its base combined weigh nearly 2,300 pounds, Monument Place workers Seth Hilburn and Wyatt Willis, with an assist from Roxstean Willis, used a truck-mounted hoist to install the monument, with McAlester Community Services Director Doug Bssinger also on-hand
A 1964 graduate of L'Ouverture High School in McAlester, Hunter is cited as the first African-American soldier from McAlester and Pittsburg County to give his life in service to his nation during the War in Vietnam. He was killed in action while participating in ambush patrol in South Vietnam on March 15, 1967, at the age of 20.
Hunter's military decorations and medals include the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.
A dedication date for the granite monument has yet to be set, but those who worked on the project and other members of the community are glad to see it installed.
Dr. Barbara Smitherman, president of the Pittsburg County Chapter of the NAACP, wrote the words about Hunter's life and military service inscribed on the face of the monument, which includes a quote from John 15:13: "Greater love hath no man but this, that a man lay down his life for his friends."
A portion of the inscription states Hunter was "Described by classmates as very caring, sensitive, compassionate and respectful young man, one who would do anything for others, one who was very studious and smart."
City of McAlester Grant Writer and Administrator Stephanie Giacomo said the city served as a conduit through which private donations were made for the monument.
"We just acted as a pass-through," Giacomo said. "It was paid for with donated funds." She said cost of the granite marker project so far totaled $9,439. Remaining funds will be used for other improvements at the monument site, she said.
Asked how the project came about, Giacomo said "Back in 2020 there were a series of meetings with citizens focused on Hunter Park and a monument to Michael J Hunter." The city of McAlester had already provided a series of upgrades, including a mural of Hunter on a nearby wall, painted by local artist Ernest Russell, but the citizens who were meeting wanted to do more, she said.
That resulted in the drive to install the granite monument at the site.
"It's really wonderful to see Michael J. Hunter properly memorialized at the park," Giacomo said. "It's great how quick the community responded to get it installed."
Giacomo said she had the privilege to be involved as a community member with a passion for the park as well as a city employee."
Smitherman said a committee, which included Shelli Cobert, Marchello Bell and others dedicated to the project helped with the fundraising efforts for the monument.
Work on the project was already underway when she began serving as president of Pittsburg County's chapter of the NAACP, Smitherman said. She talked with several individuals who had gone to school with Hunter as well as members of his family before writing the inscription on the monument's face.
Smitherman said she's seen the granite monument since it's been placed in Hunter Park.
"I think it's fantastic," Smitherman said. "It was such a great thing to do."
"I'm so glad to see they're fixing up that park," said Smitherman. "It's an historic place and he was such a great, giving person."
Richard Hilburn, owner of The Monument Place with his wife, Jami Hilburn, said it took about nine months from the first conversations about the monument until its delivery and installation in McAlester.
He said the granite stone weighs 1,880 pounds, is three-feet wide, and five feet tall. It's set on a base that is four feet wide, six inches tall and weighs 440 pounds. Together they weigh just shy of 2,300 pounds.
Hilburn said the manufacturer told him the stone, which is known as Jet Black Granite, was mined in the U.S., and was hand- cut and polished in the U.S. Artist Bobby Matthews, of Elberton County, Georgia, did the artwork on the monument, Hilburn said.
Initial drawings and designs were conducted in McAlester, before the designs were sent to Georgia. "We did the initial layout with the city," said Hilburn.
Hilburn wasn't familiar with Hunter when the project started, but has since learned more.
"We did research and learned about his life," Hilburn said. He's concluded that Michael J. Hunter was an outstanding young man.
"I'm glad to see he's being recognized."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
