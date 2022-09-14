McAlester High School set its homecoming court and parade schedule for this year.
The school’s homecoming parade is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 20 with the homecoming queen to be announced prior to the Sept. 23 football game set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
McAlester’s homecoming parade is set to start at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 and follow a route along Choctaw Avenue starting from Fifth Street and going to Second Street.
Homecoming queen candidates and their escorts will again ride in vehicles along the route.
If the Tuesday event is cancelled due to weather, the school has a backup date for the parade to start at the same time Thursday.
Students will vote this week on who will be named the homecoming queen.
The ceremony recognizing candidates and culminating with the crowning of the queen is set to start at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Hook Eales Stadium — just before the Buffaloes kickoff against Tulsa Memorial at 7 p.m.
District officials invited people to show school spirit at the festivities.
This year’s ceremonial flower girl is Kinsley Price, daughter of Mark and Jamie Price, and the crown bearer is Ben Owen, son of Jarrod and Courtney Owen.
The following is a list of the queen candidates and their escorts for each organization:
4-H: Summer Henry and Reed Marcum
ART CLUB: Kaitlin Timmons and Ayden Brooks
ASU: Maria Ponce and Blaze Baugh
BASEBALL: Madigan Griffith and Ethan Gillespie
BLACK AND GOLD MEDIA: Jasmine Sky Cummins and KJ Henderson
BOYS BASKETBALL: Lily Autrey and Lewis Woodmore
BOYS SOCCER: Dulce Lopez and Logan Harden
CHEER: Presley Monroe and Erik McCarty
COLOR GUARD: Octavia Pickens and Zackery Workman
CROSS COUNTRY: Kylee Busby and Colin Detels
DRAMA: Desiree Torres and Cru Nolan
ESPORTS: Rylee Monroe and Tristan Smith
FFA: Candace Jewell and Connor Fields
FOOTBALL: Addison French and Sean Woods
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Jayda Holiman and Cole Allen
GIRLS SOCCER: Emma Harrison and Kyle Rodriguez
GOLF: Abigail Brown and Jake Forehand
GSA: Nikki Mize and Kaston Kirkpatrick
MARCHING BAND: Jaelyn Lindley and Ethan Rock
MOCK TRIAL: Eva Hanes and Aidan Collier
NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY: Allison Neeley and Elijah Parker
NATIVE AMERICAN CLUB: Emily Meshaya and Tripp Miller
PEPPERS: Tyana Harrison and Chaz Bradley
POM: Gracie McMahan and Tyler Phillips
POWERLIFTING: Ava Thomas and Garrett Shumway
SOFTBALL: Kynli Jones and Seth Sam
SPANISH CLUB: Gracie West and Emiliano Gayton
SPEECH: Jaydyn McKelvey and Vaughn Stachmus
STUDENT COUNCIL: ZaCaaron Williams and Owen Barlow
TENNIS: Ashley Cathy and Rhylan Ridell
TRACK: Jalen Spears and Collin McMahan
VOCAL MUSIC: Divinia Wilson and Austin Ryan
VOLLEYBALL: Dayana Wright and Kasen Whitley
WRESTLING: Katie Limore and Adam Dixon
YEARBOOK: Hailey Meeks and Noah McCarty
