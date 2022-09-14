McAlester High School set its homecoming court and parade schedule for this year.

The school’s homecoming parade is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 20 with the homecoming queen to be announced prior to the Sept. 23 football game set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

McAlester’s homecoming parade is set to start at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 and follow a route along Choctaw Avenue starting from Fifth Street and going to Second Street.

Homecoming queen candidates and their escorts will again ride in vehicles along the route. 

If the Tuesday event is cancelled due to weather, the school has a backup date for the parade to start at the same time Thursday.

Students will vote this week on who will be named the homecoming queen.

The ceremony recognizing candidates and culminating with the crowning of the queen is set to start at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Hook Eales Stadium — just before the Buffaloes kickoff against Tulsa Memorial at 7 p.m.

District officials invited people to show school spirit at the festivities.

This year’s ceremonial flower girl is Kinsley Price, daughter of Mark and Jamie Price, and the crown bearer is Ben Owen, son of Jarrod and Courtney Owen.

The following is a list of the queen candidates and their escorts for each organization:

4-H: Summer Henry and Reed Marcum

ART CLUB: Kaitlin Timmons and Ayden Brooks

ASU: Maria Ponce and Blaze Baugh

BASEBALL: Madigan Griffith and Ethan Gillespie

BLACK AND GOLD MEDIA: Jasmine Sky Cummins and KJ Henderson

BOYS BASKETBALL: Lily Autrey and Lewis Woodmore

BOYS SOCCER: Dulce Lopez and Logan Harden

CHEER: Presley Monroe and Erik McCarty

COLOR GUARD: Octavia Pickens and Zackery Workman

CROSS COUNTRY: Kylee Busby and Colin Detels

DRAMA: Desiree Torres and Cru Nolan

ESPORTS: Rylee Monroe and Tristan Smith

FFA: Candace Jewell and Connor Fields

FOOTBALL: Addison French and Sean Woods

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Jayda Holiman and Cole Allen

GIRLS SOCCER: Emma Harrison and Kyle Rodriguez

GOLF: Abigail Brown and Jake Forehand

GSA: Nikki Mize and Kaston Kirkpatrick

MARCHING BAND: Jaelyn Lindley and Ethan Rock

MOCK TRIAL: Eva Hanes and Aidan Collier

NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY: Allison Neeley and Elijah Parker

NATIVE AMERICAN CLUB: Emily Meshaya and Tripp Miller

PEPPERS: Tyana Harrison and Chaz Bradley

POM: Gracie McMahan and Tyler Phillips

POWERLIFTING: Ava Thomas and Garrett Shumway

SOFTBALL: Kynli Jones and Seth Sam

SPANISH CLUB: Gracie West and Emiliano Gayton

SPEECH: Jaydyn McKelvey and Vaughn Stachmus

STUDENT COUNCIL: ZaCaaron Williams and Owen Barlow

TENNIS: Ashley Cathy and Rhylan Ridell

TRACK: Jalen Spears and Collin McMahan

VOCAL MUSIC: Divinia Wilson and Austin Ryan

VOLLEYBALL: Dayana Wright and Kasen Whitley

WRESTLING: Katie Limore and Adam Dixon

YEARBOOK: Hailey Meeks and Noah McCarty

