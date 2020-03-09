Metal detectors are in use again at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
The metal detectors were utilized Monday morning as jury selection began in the trial of Bryce Miller, 17, who is charged with first-degree murder in the June 2019 fatal shooting of 16-year-old Jaylen Nelson.
Law enforcement officers were stationed at metal detectors at both public entrances to the courthouse — the main entrance and the handicapped entrance.
At least one of the metal detectors in place Monday was believed to have last been used in 2004 during the state trial of Oklahoma City bomber Terry Nichols. The state trial of Nichols was held at the Pittsburg County Courthouse in McAlester, following a change of venue from Oklahoma City.
Another metal detector came from a state security grant obtained around the time courthouse renovations were underway in 2009-2010. Courthouse offices were temporarily displaced to other locations while the work was ongoing.
At the front entrance, those entering the courthouse Monday were told to put car keys and any other metallic objects, excluding coins, into a tray before walking through the metal detector.
If something metallic is detected, the subject can check to make sure all metallic objects were in the tray. If the subject still fails to get clearance, law enforcement officers have another tool they can utilize.
"We have the trusty backup," said Pittsburg County Reserve Deputy commander Rick Wall as he lifted a handheld security wand that can be used to detect a signal's source.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said the metal detectors were put to use after District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan contacted District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith to see if the metal detectors were still available.
Three were located, including the two being used Monday. A third is not working and plans are underway to get parts so it can be repaired.
Morris said this is the first time the metal detectors have been used since he was elected as sheriff in 2016.
"We're trying to enhance security," he said. Regular courthouse deputies Jeremy James and Matt McFarland, as well as four reserve deputies were on duty at the courthouse Monday.
The sheriff said he supports using the metal detectors.
"Definitely with homicide trials and high-profile cases we'll be using them," he said.
District 2 Commissioner Smith noted that when the other metal detector is repaired, there will be three available for use at the courthouse.
Some entering the courthouse were surprised to learn they would have to go through the new security checkpoint. Like Jerry Smith, who was on his way to the county commissioners' meeting room, they complied when they were directed to pass through the security checkpoint.
Sometimes unexpected materials can trigger the signal.
"I've found replacement knees and replacement hips," Wall said.
Wall said most people have been understanding about having to go through the detector.
"They're taking it pretty well, for the most part" Wall said. "It keeps them safe."

