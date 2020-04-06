Men's Holy Week Breakfasts canceled for the week

For the first time in 64 years, there will not be a series of Men's Holy Week Breakfasts in McAlester this year.
Many of those who have attended the breakfasts through the years are disappointed, including Tom Crowl — who said he's attended them since the year they began.
"It's a real shame they're not having it," Crowl said.
Every year since 1956, men in McAlester have gathered for the week leading up to Easter Sunday for a series of breakfasts held at churches in the community.
A tradition evolved where a breakfast would be held for the Monday through Saturday prior to Easter. A breakfast would be hosted by a different church in McAlester each day, with a layman from another church serving as featured speaker at each gathering.
Like many other activities, the event has been canceled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
While Crowl understands the reason for the cancellations, it's still not easy seeing the event canceled for the first time in its long history.
"It's a disappointing thing for our community," said Crowl.
He said he's never heard of another community where the men from different churches get together for a series of breakfasts and devotional speakings for the entire week leading up to Easter Sunday. Some attendees bring their children or grandchildren.
Crowl said the Men's Holy Week Breakfasts in McAlester began in 1956, with a series of four gatherings.
"The first breakfast was on Tuesday, March 27, 1956, at the First Baptist Church" Crowl said. "Willard Gotcher was the speaker." Approximately 200 men attended that first breakfast, he said.
Gotcher was followed by Bill Edwards, at the First Presbyterian Church; James White, who was what was then called the county attorney at the First Christian Church, and Warren Green, local Boy Scouts executive at the time, at Grand Avenue Methodist Church. When the breakfasts began, each featured speaker was from the church hosting the breakfast, Crowl said.
Although many of the churches in the community were involved, the breakfasts were held in the downtown churches in the beginning because they had larger meeting rooms.
Bill McMahan was a driving force in helping organize the event for 25 years, from 1990 to 2015. He understands why it had to be cancelled under the current conditions.
"It was a wise decision not to do it," McMahan said.
He also would like to see the breakfasts continue.
Why does Crowl think the Men's Holy Week Breakfasts have endured?
"It was a way of showing cooperation among the churches in the community," he said.
Crowl is hoping the Holy Week Breakfasts get back on-track in 2021.
"I hope we can get it cranked up for next year when we're through with this," he said.
