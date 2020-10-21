Two men in southeast Oklahoma were charged Wednesday for allegedly performing a surgery without a license among other charges, according to court documents.
Documents filed Wednesday by the LeFlore County District Attorney’s office accuse Bob Lee Allen, 53, and Thomas Evans Gates, 42, of performing a surgery to remove a man’s testicles and asking him to eat them at their residence in Wister, Oklahoma.
The two were arrested on initial complaints Tuesday and were still being held Wednesday at the LeFlore County Detention Center on separate $295,000 bonds.
Court documents show they were charged with conspiracy to commit unlicensed surgery-felony, practicing medicine without a license/unlicensed surgery-felony, maiming, unlawful use of communication facility, distribution of CDS-including possession w/intent to distribute, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, failure to bury dead human member-misdemeanor, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia-misdemeanor.
A man was taken Oct. 14 to the McAlester Regional Health Center, where he told medical personnel he had a surgery to remove his testicles that was conducted by Allen and Gates at a Wister residence, according to an affidavit prepared by LeFlore County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Newby.
The man also told medical personnel that Allen and Gates “tried to get him to participate in cannibalism,” the affidavit states.
He told investigators he came into contact with Allen on a website called www.the-em.com that he came across while researching castrations, the affidavit states. The website name is short for EunuchMaker and states it is “for everybody into mods and kinks for all kinds.”
The man told investigators Allen “informed him that he had 15 years of experience and that he videos the procedures for personal use,” the affidavit states.
Investigators wrote the man said he flew into the Dallas/Forth Worth airport on Oct. 11 and Allen drove them to the Wister residence.
The man said Allen got him to get on “a makeshift table that was covered in gowns” on Oct. 12 before injecting him with novocaine or lidocaine, the affidavit states.
Court documents state the man was awake for the two-hour surgery conducted by Allen with Gates handing over medical equipment.
Allen told the man after the surgery that he was going to consume the parts, the affidavit states.
The affidavit alleges Allen told the man about previously performing a surgery on someone that that he left to die; “he had a freezer with body parts,” and six more clients were set to have the same operation.
The man told investigators he woke up the next morning with a lot of bleeding and Allen told him “No ER, No morgue” before taking him to MRHC, the affidavit states.
Law enforcement officers obtained and executed a search warrant for the residence on Oct. 15, according to court documents.
Officers found a freezer “that contained a plastic ziplock bag with what appeared to be testicles,” the affidavit states.
The affidavit states investigators also found a six-foot tall medicine cabinet full of various medications, medical utensils, mushrooms in pill bottles, a cartery tool with blood, xylocaine, and more.
LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry said he requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI in the matter.
Gates and Allen weren’t at the residence during the execution of the search warrant, but they were located and detained with assistance from the McAlester Police Department.
Court records show an initial appearance in the case is set for Oct. 23.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
