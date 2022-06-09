James McMurtry and his band played a powerful performance for the reopening of the refurbished Downtown 312 venue, ranging from thundering rockers to an acoustic ballad — all of which contained McMurtry's lyrical bite.
Highly esteemed as a songwriter by many of his peers as well as his fans, McMurtry said before the concert he and his band were bringing a bar band vibe to McAlester — and that's exactly what they did.
McMurtry's set, along with opener Betty Soo, provided the inaugural show of the Dancing Rabbit Music Association's Spotlight Series, which are ticketed concerts as opposed to the free Dancing Rabbit Music Festival shows. Selling tickets proved no problem — with the last of the tickets sold on the day prior to the event. McAlester provided the kick-off show for this leg of McMurtry's current tour, followed by a show at the Mercury Lounge in Tulsa, another sold-out performance.
McMurtry's songs run the gamut of humanity, often filled with Western, Southern and Southwest landscapes, with his songs aided and abetted by his robust band, consisting of guitarist and accordionist Tim Holt, drummer Daren Hess and his bassist, simply known as Cornbread, who also provides vocal harmonies.
Lighting inside the venue kept McMurtry and the band swathed in an eerie green light for most of the show, except for a moment when McMCurtry said the band was taking a smoke break and they stepped away from their instruments. He then picked up an acoustic guitar and stepped off the inches-high stage, to give the audience an up close and personal performance, sans microphone.
Strolling along the floor, McMurtry sang at times to audience members seated on his right and left, but most often to those standing right in front of him.
"That was special," said an audience member as the performance concluded.
One of the show's most riveting moments occurred when McMurtry and the band tore into a blistering version of one of his most well-known songs, "Choctaw Bingo." McMurtry, who lives near Austin, wrote the song about a family reunion in Oklahoma, that also includes relatives from Texas and Baxter Springs, Kansas.
McMurtry related how a friend of his, fellow Texas songwriter Ray Wiley Hubbard, told him he once played the song in a Choctaw Casino.
"He said it's the closest thing to Beatles moment he ever had," McMurtry said.
Featuring references to sites such as Lake Eufaula and Lake Texoma, and towns such as Tushka, it's an earthy look at a disparate group of individuals who have their family roots in common. It's a favorite of McMurtry's musical admirers and McMurtry must like it himself, since he's included it on at least two albums: "Saint Mary of the Woods" and "Live in Aught-Three."
Adding to the ambience was the audience's enthusiasm at hearing McMurtry perform "Choctaw Bingo" at a venue on McAlester's Choctaw Avenue.
Sometimes McMurtry talked to the audience between songs, utilizing his droll sense of humor.
"There'a rumor going around that I had a record out last August," McMurtry said. "I've heard it; it's not bad."
He then delivered a riveting performance of his song, "Canola Fields," the opening track from his album, "The Horses and the Hounds." Although McMurtry didn't mention it, the song is up for an Americana Music Association Award for Song of the Year in September.
It only took a few listens for me to get the song stuck in my head, with such memorable lines as "Cashing in on 30-year crush, you can't be young and do that."
McMurtry and band brought the song to a swell every time McMurtry sang the refrain: "Take my hand, Marie, take a death grip on some part of me; keep me from drifting out to sea, or I'll be lost out there."
Guitarist Holt proved equally adapt at ripping out fiery guitar solos or donning an accordion and adding melodic touches to some of the show's more subtle moments. Cornbread provided thundering bass and seemed to heartedly enjoy singing harmony to many of McMurtry's vocals. Drummer Darren Hess is the band's not so-secret weapon, keeping a steady beat with countless creative fills keeping the band driving at full speed.
McMurtry's adeptness with lyrics was likely no surprise to his fans ,since his father was Larry McMurtry, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Lonesome Dove," and his mother, Josephine, was a Shakespeare professor.
Members of the Dancing Rabbit Music Association have said their goals with the free Dancing Rabbit Musical Festival event as well as the ticket Spotlight Series shows include bringing more live music to McAlester and hopefully making McAlester known as a regional music hub. Another stated goal is to bring more out-of-town visitors to McAlester.
It seems to be working. Darren Roberts said he drove to McAlester for the Tuesday show after learning McMurtry's Tulsa show at the Mercury Lounge had already sold out. He snagged a ticket before the same thing happened in McAlester.
Trina Hope said she and Warren Metcalf drove to McAlester from Tulsa for the same reason, to see both McMurtry and Betty Soo, who Hope knows.
David Huss said he drove up to McAlester from Smithville, in McCurtain County, for the show. All appeared enthusiastic about the results.
"Fantastic," Roberts said of McMurtry's performance. "He's a master."
McMurtry and band closed the show with an electrifying version of his song," Too Long in the Wasteland," belting out lines about hearing trucks on the highway and the ticking of the clocks, with "a ghost of a moon in the afternoon and bullet holes in the mailbox."
Those who were enthused by the concert included Dancing Rabbit Music Festival President Blake Lynch.
"We're excited to have a sold-out show," he said of the opening session of the Spotlight Series.
When McMurty sang his final song of the evening, he unstrapped his guitar, leaned forward and spoke into the microphone for one last comment.
"We'd like to thank all them Dancing Rabbits," said McMurtry.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
