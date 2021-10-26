McGowan Foundation donates for PC-CARE Child Advocacy Center

Following many years of service to the McAlester area, the Pittsburg County Child Abuse Response Effort will finally have a home of its own — thanks to the McGowan Family Foundation.
On Tuesday the McGowan Foundation, led by Nancy and Mike McGowan, donated $200,000 for a new facility for PC-CARE Child Advocacy Center. Plans are to purchase the former Vera McCoy Hospitality House, on Short Stonewall Avenue, near the Pittsburg County Justice Center.
"It's a dream come true," said PC-CARE Executive Director Jessica Gilliam. "We've never had our own building."
As executive director of PC-CARE, Gilliam works with a multidisciplinary team which includes the McAlester Police Department and Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office; the District 18 District Attorney's office, child welfare and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, with medical and mental health representatives also on the team.
The PC-CARE Child Advocacy Center provides a central location where professionals can conduct medical examinations and forensic interviews on allegedly abused or neglected children. That way medical and law enforcement procedures can occur at the same location. It's also meant to provide a safe and child-friendly place for children when an investigation is underway.
Gilliam said the current Child Advocacy Center on East Delaware Avenue is too small to provide all the needed services. The new site will be much more suited to the center's needs.
"This will help people for generations to come," Gilliam said.
Nancy McGowan said she became aware of PC-CARE after reading an article in the News-Capital about a program then-County Court Clerk Cindy Ledford had set up so jurors in Pittsburg County court cases could donate their jury fees to help with child abuse prevention efforts.
"I had never heard of PC-CARE until I picked up the paper and read about it," Nancy McGowan said. McGowan, who operates the McGowan Family Foundation with her husband, Mike, and other family members, said after reading the article she drove over to the PC-CARE Child Advocacy Center to meet with Gilliam.
Nancy McGowan said she asked Gilliam if the facility needed anything, and Gilliam said "We need a couple of cameras." The more the McGowans learned about the services provided by PC-CARE, the more they wanted to help.
"They take care of the children who fall through the cracks," Nancy McGowan said. "I don't know how they do it."
Their son, Matt McGowan, who is chairman of the board at The Bank N.A., and his wife, Angie McGowan, were familiar with the services provided by PC-CARE through their involvement with a foster care program. Finally, it all came together with the $200,000 McGowan Family Foundation donation, with Mike and Nancy McGowan's daughter, Michelle McGown Tompkins, also present for the check presentation.
"It's a Cinderella story," Angie McGown said.
"It's a good deal," Matt McGowan sad.
Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice Steven Taylor, who happened to walk by following the check presentation at the bank, noted the generosity of those involved with the McGowan Family Foundation.
"Once again, the McGowan family makes a difference," Taylor said.
Gilliam said the donation will have a huge impact.
"We will have our own building for the fist time in 27 years," said Gilliam. "It's really going to help us serve children better and provide more services."
In addition to the PC-CARE staff, office space will be available for a law enforcement officer and a representative from Child Protective Services, she said.
"Our hope is to offer therapy onsite," Gilliam said. "We will still do forensic interviews and child abuse medical exams. This will give us more room."
Several of those present gave Gilliam and the PC-CARE staff lots of credit for their efforts.
Liz Shaw served for years on PC-CARE Board and is now an honorary member.
"All of Pittsburg County and the counties surrounding it don't know the advantage of having these people in this facility," she said. "It's a lot of dedication."
She also noted how much the McGowan Family Foundation will benefit PC-CARE.
"This is as important as any donation," Shaw said.
Ledford is now with PC-CARE as a forensic interviewer and victim's advocate.
"We want to make sure our kids are safe and happy," she said.
PC-CARE Board President Donna Engleman has served as a board member for more than 20 years.
"After all these years, it's coming together," she said. "I've got to give Jessica a lot of credit."
Engleman noted many changes have occurred in the child care system since the death of a McAlester boy led to passage of the Ryan Luke Bill in the state legislature. Oklahoma legislators passed the bill following the death of Ryan Luke, the 2-year-old McAlester boy who died in 1995 from blunt force trauma to the head.
The Ryan Luke Bill, filed as House Bill 2053, mandated that a multi-disciplinary team be organized in each district attorney’s district to include representatives from the district attorney’s office, law enforcement and child welfare, along with mental health and medical representatives.
That led to the formation of the PC-CARE multi-disciplinary team. It was formed in 1996, followed two years later by establishment of the Pittsburg County Child Advocacy Center in 1998.
With funding cuts in recent years, it hasn't been easy to keep the doors open at times.
"We were struggling financially," Engleman said. "The McGowans have been a blessing."
The Vera McCoy Hospitality House had originally been constructed to offer low-cost lodging for families visiting inmates at the nearby Oklahoma State Penitentiary, but it has gone out of use in recent years.
With remodeling and renovations needed to adapt it for PC-CARE, Gilliam said more donations are needed. She noted there will be a backyard area at the new Child Advocacy Center.
"We're hoping someone will donate playground equipment," she said. PC-CARE is also looking at having rooms named after individuals who sponsor rooms in the memory of someone. She said anyone who would like to help can phone her at 918-420-2273.
Both Nancy and Mike McGowan said they were glad to assist after reading the article about jurors donating to PC-CARE.
"How it evolved was really amazing,"Nancy McGowan said.
"We're just so happy to help."
