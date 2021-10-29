If McAlester voters pass an additional quarter-cent sales tax increase to fund water improvements and associated costs during the Nov. 9 election, McAlester still won't have the highest sales tax rate in Pittsburg County — not even close.
That's according to Oklahoma Tax Commission records of Rates and Codes for Sales and Use Tax as of Sept. 1, 2021.
If voters do pass the proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase, it would raise the 3.75% city sales tax rate collected to benefit the city up to 4%.
The city's share of the sales tax rate in McAlester does not include the additional 1.5% Pittsburg County sales tax rate approved by county voters for things such as benefiting county fire departments and roads.
And Oklahoma levies an additional 4.5% sales tax of its own on every municipality in the state.
That brings the total sales tax on items purchased in McAlester to 9.75%.
If McAlester voters approve the proposed additional .25% sales tax during the upcoming Nov. 9 city election, then the total sales tax paid in McAlester would rise to 10%, or a dime on the dollar — but the part collected to benefit the city of McAlester would rise to only 4%.
The other 6% out of the total 10% if the Nov. 9 measure passes is accounted for by the 4.5% state sales tax to benefit Oklahoma and the 1.5% county sales tax to benefit the county, taxes that are already collected by those two entities.
Even if the additional quarter-cent sales tax measure passes in McAlester in the Nov. 9 election and raises the amount collected to benefit the city to 4%, McAlester still will not have the highest sales tax in Pittsburg County, nor the second highest, or even the third highest. Three Pittsburg County municipalities which already have higher sales tax rates are:
• Savanna and Kiowa— First place for the highest sales tax rate in Pittsburg County goes to Savanna and Kiowa, both of which have a 5% sales tax rate to benefit their respective municipalities, according to the Oklahoma Tax Commission. When that's coupled with Oklahoma's 4.5% tax and Pittsburg County's 1.5%. those making purchases in Savanna and Kiowa currently pay a total 11% sales tax — which is already higher than the 10% total that would be in place in McAlester if the city's proposed quarter-cent sales tax passes Nov. 9.
• Canadian — Canadian places a close second to Kiowa and Savanna. Its current 4.50% sales tax is also already higher than the 4% the city of McAlester will capture if the Nov. 9 measure passes. When the state's 4.5% sales tax is added, along with the county's 1.5%, those paying sales tax in Canadian pay a total of 10.5% on purchases.
• Krebs and Crowder — Krebs and Crowder currently have a 4% city sales tax in place, along with the state's mandatory 4.5% and Pittsburg County's 1.5% rate, for a total 10% rate. If McAlester voters pass the proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase on Nov. 9 to raise the city's portion to 4%, McAlester will be in a three-way tie with Krebs and Crowder for the fourth highest sales tax rate in Pittsburg County.
As the situation now stands prior to the Nov. 9 election, the city of McAlester's current 3.75% rate is lower than five municipalities in Pittsburg County: Kiowa, Savanna, Canadian, Krebs and Crowder, based on OTC records.
Other city sales tax rates in place Pittsburg County, which also have the state's 4.5% and Pittsburg County's 1.5% sales tax rates added to their totals, include:
• Alderson — Alderson has the lowest sales tax rate in Pittsburg County at 2%. Including the state's 4.5% sales tax and Pittsburg County's 1.5% rate brings the total sales tax rate in Alderson to 8%.
• Haileyville — The city of Haileyville has a 3% sales tax rate. When the state's 4.5% and the county's 1.5% are included, the total comes to 9%.
• Hartshorne — Hartshorne's city sales tax rate is 3.25%. Add Oklahom's 4.5% rate and Pittsburg County's 1.5%, and the total sales tax rate in Hartshorne is 9.25%.
• Indianola — Indianola's sales tax rate is 3%, coming to a total of 9% sales tax when the state and county portions are included.
• Pittsburg — Pittsburg's sales tax rate is also 3%, with a 9% total when state and county sales tax are added.
• Quinton — Another town with a 3% sales tax rate, the total in also comes to 9% when the state and county sales tax are included.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
