Dino Lalli has been going to the movies since before he was born — when his father and his then-expecting mother used to watch the latest releases at the OKLA Theatre in Downtown McAlester.
Something must have clicked, because Lalli has spent a career as a television host and as a movie critic. Now a lifetime of work both in front of and behind the camera is about to be recognized. Lalli's set to be honored as a 2021 inductee into the Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony, which is free and open to the public, is set for 7 p.m. on May 29 at the Roxy Theater in Muskogee.
Lalli is cohost of "Discover Oklahoma" — the acclaimed series produced through the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation. He's also well-known for his movie reviews as "The Movie Man," with both shows telecast in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. The Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame says he is "just one of a handful of entertainment reporters in the country ever to be nominated for an Emmy."
A 1974 McAlester High School graduate, Lalli lives in Edmond. He didn't expect the Movie Hall of Fame induction.
"I was quite surprised when I got the email," he said. "I'm very honored." Lalli said he considers himself fortunate to have been able to be a professional film critic for 30 years, and still counting. In addition to his other activities, Lalli served as director of the Oklahoma Film and Music Office for five years.
Lalli is also a coproducer of "Discover Oklahoma," a weekly half-hour show where he and cohost Lauren Nelson — a former Miss Oklahoma and Miss America — travel to places around Oklahoma to spotlight the state. It airs at 6 p.m. Saturdays on Channel 8 in Tulsa and Channel 4 in Oklahoma City.
"We get to go round the state and meet some amazing people," Lalli said, visiting everything from restaurants to state parks. Their most recent segment regarding McAlester spotlighted attempts currently underway to renovate and restore the OKLA Theater. That brought back some memories for Lalli.
"That theater has a special place in my heart," he said.
The theater in Downtown McAlester is even responsible for his name. Lalli said his mother and father, Danny and Imogene Lalli, went to the movies at The OKLA one night, when his mother was about seven months pregnant. They saw the film "Dino," starring Sal Mineo as a troubled youth and Brian Keith as a therapist working with him. At one point in the film, someone was running down an alley after Mineo yelling "Dino! Dino!"
Lalli said his parents later told him that his dad turned to his mom and said "If we have a son, we want to name him Dino."
When he was growing up, Lalli said his mother or one of the other moms would drop him and his buddies off at the OKLA on Saturday, where they would watch movies all day long.
Lalli grew up to to interview many of the film greats he saw at The OKLA for his film reviews as "The Movie Man," which airs on Channel 6 in Tulsa and Channel 9 in Oklahoma City.
He especially remembers Gregory Peck, who Lalli interviewed in connection with Peck's role as the writer Ambrose Bierce in the 1989 film, "Old Gringo." Lalli described Peck as a kindly gentleman during their interview.
Among another generation of actors, he cites Keanu Reeves as the kind of guy who goes around and introduces himself to everyone in the room before an interview, including the light and camera operators.
A few of Lalli's many interview subjects include Harrison Ford, Clint Eastwood, Sean Connery and Robin Williams. He's also interviewed musical artists, such as Oklahoma's Garth Brooks.
Lalli is a 1978 graduate of the University of Oklahoma, with a degree in television and radio broadcasting. Along with his other activities, he's now an adjunct professor at the Gaylord College of Journalism at OU, where his students are able to benefit from his insights in the field in his class on electronic media writing.
He grew up to love being involved in the entertainment field during his years at McAlester Public Schools.
"In high school and junior high and going back to Will Rogers, I performed in plays, participated in talent shows and worked in stage productions," he said. That's where he also developed his writing skills.
"I took a journalism class and they gave me my own column, "Lalli's Lip," he said. Lalli said he found the freedom to write about whatever he wanted during that journalism class at MHS and he's continued it throughout his career.
So after a lifetime of watching movies, what are his favorites?
Lalli said it's difficult to name favorites because there are so many, but he cited director John Ford's Westerns "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance" and "The Searchers," along with "Patton" and Orsen Welles' masterpiece "Citizen Kane." Another favorite is "The Untouchables" with Kevin Costner, Robert De Niro and Sean Connery.
He's also an admirer of the "Star Wars" movies and the Marvel films.
"I could go about an hour," Lalli said about naming his favorites.
Lalli is married to Laryssa Lalli and they have three adult children: sons Dante and Joseph, and daughter Alexa.
Other Oklahoma Move Hall honorees for the May 29 event include Will Sampson, the Muscogee Creek actor from Okmulgee who will be posthumously inducted. His acting roles include One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," where Sampson, worked with a cast including Jack Nicholson and Louise Fletcher.
Also set for induction are actor Jack Ging, probably best known for his role as General Harlan "Bull" Fulbright on the television series "The A-Team," and Doug Calybourne, producer of films including "The Mask of Zorro," "The Fast and the Furious" and "Rumble Fish."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.