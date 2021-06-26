McAlester's 16 parks offer lots of activities — with more on the way

McAlester's 16 public parks offer a variety of activities — with a number of improvements either underway, recently-completed or in the planning stages.
Whether it's baseball, basketball, tennis, skateboarding, walking, hiking, jogging, running, swimming, wading, splashing, shooting arrows, ziplining, taking children or dogs to a playground or simply enjoying being outside, McAlester's many parks have plenty to offer.
"We just want people to enjoy our parks," said city of McAlester Community Services Director Doug Basinger. "We're constantly trying to improve them."
To help make that experience more enjoyable, the city's Parks Department staff is constantly searching for ways to upgrade parks with the city's limited budget. Land maintenance workers help maintain the facilities. City of McAlester Grant Writer Stephanie Giacomo is constantly applying for grants to help stretch the Parks Department's budget.
Giacomo said grants obtained for city parks over the past couple of years include:
• 2019 — A $5,000 AARP Community Challenge Grant toward items such as tables, chairs, benches, trash cans and other amenities at Arvest Park.
Also in 2019, a $10,000 Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group Recognition Program grant for improvements at Leadership Park.
• 2020 – A $64,000 Oklahoma State Parks Recreational Trails Program grant toward the Rotary Park Trail reconstruction.
Also in 2020, a $20,000 Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, or TSET Healthy Incentive grant toward improvements at Michael J. Hunter Memorial Park.
"We have been tentatively approved for a Land and Water Conservation grant from Oklahoma State Parks for $325,800 to build a splash pad in Mullen Park and are awaiting the grant agreement," Giacomo said.
Basinger said the city's parks have also been improved thanks to a number of donations through an anonymous donor.
"He loves the city parks," Basinger said.
McAlester city parks locations and what they have available include:
• Mullen Park — Location: A Street and Springer Avenue.
Mullen Park features a three-quarter mile walking trail, one men's and one women's restroom in the park area. It includes two fenced, standard-size tennis courts and an ADA playground, with the equipment meeting standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Improvements include plans for a splash pad in the near future. The project is approved and the city is waiting on money from the state of Oklahoma.
• Ike Hutchison Park — Location: Fourth Street and Krebs Street.
Hutchison Park include a ball field with a backstop only. It also includes a 24 foot-by 60-foot covered shelters for picnics and other uses and one men's and one women's restroom. A a 20 foot by 30 foot wading pool will not be in use this summer.
Improvements include new swing set and plans to eventually make the wading pool a splash pad, with no timeline yet in place.
• Connelly Park — Location: Electric Avenue and Strong Boulevard:
Connelly Park features the city's only skateboard park. It includes two covered shelters, and has one men's and one women's restroom. The park also has one lighted baseball field, with 210 feet down each line, along with a concession stand.
Improvements include a new playground and new benches for spectators at the ball games.
• Leadership Park — Location: 301 W. Jefferson Ave.
Leadership Park has an outdoor asphalt basketball court, along with a baseball field with a backstop only. It also has one men's and one women's restroom at the pool.
Improvements include installation of the park's new splash pad and hopes to have it open by June 1. Additional improvements include the recent refurbishing of both sets of playground equipment; refurbished rest rooms; a new swing set, new picnic tables and a new backstop on the baseball field.
• Michael J. Hunter Park — Herbert McIntosh Jr. Street (previously Fourteenth Street) and Chickasaw Avenue.
Michael J. Hunter Park features two covered picnic shelters with electrical hookups, one men and one women's restroom at the wading pool, one men's and one women's restroom at the park, two outdoor basketball courts, and a baseball field with 300 feet down the line, with no seating.
Improvements include plans to convert the park's wading pool into a new splash pad, with hopes to complete construction by late sumer or early fall, 2021.
Additional improvements are refurbishment of the playground, new swings, a new pavilion roof, a new shade kite to provide shade, and picnic tables. Also a new flagpole and the refurbishment of picnic tables. Plans include overlaying the basketball court and the refurbishment of restrooms. Glass has been professionally removed from the rocky area.
• Chadick Park — Location: Third Street and Chadick Avenue
Chadick Park features four lighted tennis courts for tennis enthusiasts along with two large covered picnic shelters with electrical hookups that see lots of use among city residents. The park includes a popular 40-foot-round wading pool, with one men's and one women's restroom both at the pool and in the park, as well as a splash pad that's adjacent to the fenced pool area. Playground equipment, including ADA playground equipment is another popular feature at Chadick Park.
Improvements include an Oklahoma City Thunder baseball court, two horseshoe pits, a cornhole area, refurbished restrooms and a pipe fence around the Thunder basketball court.
• Thunderbird Park — Location: Tenth Street and Pierce Avenue
Covering 13.9 acres, Thunderbird Park as picnic equipment and is ADA-accessible.
Improvements feature a playground with a zipline, benches with shade and bench glide and a drinking fountain.
• Jeff Lee Park — Location: Third Street and Fillmore Avenue
The three-acre Jeff Lee Park includes the city's largest swimming pool, along with picnic equipment outside the fenced pool area.
Improvements include installation of a new water filtering system at the pool.
• Pete Rosso Park — Location: West Street and G Street.
The one-acre park includes a half-mile walking track, benches and barbecue grills.
• Komar Park — Location: B Street and Comanche Avenue
The one-acre park includes a wading pool, restrooms, two-covered picnic shelters with electric grills and playground equipment.
• Puterbaugh Park — Location: Between Miami Avenue and Seneca Avenue at Tenth Street.
A two-acre park, Puterbaugh Park includes playground and picnic equipment.
• Will Rogers Park — Location: Thirteenth Street and McArthur Avenue.
Will Rogers Park is often referred to by as Mike Deak by locals because of one of its baseball fields. It includes a baseball field and stadium and a Little League baseball field, as well as a multipurpose field. The Elmer Hale Complex includes two baseball fields, two softball fields and a concession stand. The 27.8 acres park also features restrooms, an arboretum, which is a botanical garden featuring trees. It also contains play equipment, exercise equipment and a walking track.
Improvements include the recent overlay of the park's walking track, installation of additional water fountains and installation of a new message board.
• Rotary Park — Location: 801 N. Ninth St.
Rotary Park includes a three-quarter mile walking track, Debra Saunier Pond and an 18-hole disc golf course, which also encompasses part of the McAlester Regional Health Center grounds. The eight-acre park includes a 400-seat outdoor amphitheater that's been the site for everything from musical performances to outdoor community meetings. It also has a covered picnic shelter with electricity, a grill and water, along with playground equipment.
Improvements include plans for an overlay of the walking track, with a bid accepted for the project and work slated to begin soon. Plans also call for new exercise equipment and plans for a message board to be installed.
• Archery Park — Location: U.S. Highway 270 Highway, near the softball complex.
Archery Park features archery backstops and targets, including a covered area, 15-plus shooting stations and an elevated shooting station. It's ADA- accessible. Restroom are covered Porta Potties.
Improvements include a walkthrough 3D range being installed in the woods for tournaments.
• Central Bark — Location: B and Seneca.
Central Bark is a fenced dog park, with a side for large dogs and another for small dogs. It has drinking fountains available for both dogs and humans. It includes benches and shade trees where dog's owners can relax and watch the canines romp. A dog waste bag station is also at the park to help keep it tidy.
• Arvest Park — Location: Second Street and E. Chickasaw Avenue.
Arvest Park is McAlester's newest park. It includes picnic areas, benches, a drinking fountain and food truck hookups. Also during the Christmas season, the city places part of its winter wonderland display in the park.
Basinger said the Parks Department likes getting feedback on city parks.
"What do you want?" Basinger said, mentioning one sort of feedback regarding what park-goers would like to see added. Feedback could also include suggestions for additions or other improvements to city parks. City personnel don't mind a little positive feedback as well.
"We love to hear you're having fun and enjoying the parks," said Basinger.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.