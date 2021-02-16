A youth emergency shelter in McAlester suffered damage after pipes fell through the ceiling and into the lobby.
Kristy McDonald Cusher, program director at the McAlester Youth Emergency Shelter, said emergency sprinkler pipes in the ceiling busted and flooded the offices and lobby below on Tuesday.
The shelter's mission is to secure shelter for abused and neglected children, and work to keep youth from entering the justice system, Cusher said.
She said the shelter offers counseling and other services, in addition to housing about 6-8 youth on a daily basis.
Cusher said the area that portion of the building that shelters youth was not damaged and was operable.
However, she said the damage let an open hole in the ceiling.
Cusher said she felt fortunate that employees had Tuesday off because the debris fell in offices and a conference room where they normally work.
Also damaged were new chairs, office furniture and a flooring in the lobby. Three offices were also flooded.
She said FloodServ cleaned the water damage, but insulation and other debris from the ceiling was thawing out and falling to the floor.
"It's going to make a little bit more of a mess for us," Cusher said.
Cusher said the shelter is still processing damage.
She added anyone seeking information or to help can contact Cusher at 918-423-8845 or through the organization's Facebook page.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohnlon@mcalesternews.com
