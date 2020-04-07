McAlester woman: Autism awareness signs 'made my heart happy'

Haley Walters smiles as she stands beside a giant sign that spells out “love” in puzzle pieces because she says she feels accepted.
The 27-year-old McAlester woman who has autism said she is thankful for the sign — one of a few signs placed by the city of McAlester’s Parks and Recreation Department along Carl Albert Parkway and Choctaw Avenue to raise autism awareness through the month of April.
“It made me feel like people care and it made my heart very happy,” Walters said.
April is dedicated as World Autism Month, when participants will wear blue and display puzzle pieces to bring awareness.
Sherman Miller, with the city of McAlester Parks and Recreation Department, said city Assistant Manager Toni Ervin brought the idea to the department.
She asked them to make signage with puzzle pieces — a symbol representing Autism Awareness — and she provided designs for the two signs along Carl Albert Parkway and three along Choctaw Avenue, Miller said.
He said Parks and Recreation employees, traffic control workers and some inmate laborers worked early in 2020 to construct the signs.
“We were just trying to have something that was uplifting for the citizens showing that the city wasn’t just an entity — we care about our community,” Miller said.
The city Parks and Recreation Department also decorates downtown McAlester during the holiday season in addition to maintaing and updating the parks system.
Miller said everyone who helped put the Autism Awareness Month pieces together also signed them because they were proud of the contribution.
“We’re all about the citizens in our city,” Miller said. “That’s who pays our salary and gives us the chance to do what we do and sometimes we get to be creative.”
Walters said she wanted to thank everyone who helped with the project.
She said bringing awareness made her feel included and she hopes it also helps others.
“They didn’t have to do it,” Walters said. “It makes me very happy that they’re getting the awareness out.”
