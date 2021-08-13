A man in a black suit, bow tie and top hat adjusted a tripod with a vintage-looking camera amid a crowd cheering for the world’s largest steam locomotive pulling into McAlester.
Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 arrived in McAlester on Thursday and left Friday morning as part of "The Big Boy 2021 Tour" celebrating train heritage across 10 states.
Several attending the Big Boy’s arrival came from Oklahoma City and other parts of the state in their first time visiting McAlester to see the 1.2 million-pound, 17-feet tall train built in 1941 that is the largest, heaviest, and most powerful operational steam locomotive in the world. Others came from surrounding communities to view the 133 feet-long train in person.
Some talked about where they'd eat after the train's arrival and where they were staying in McAlester.
Michael Posey — the man in the top hat — traveled more than 100 miles from Bonham, Texas, with family to see the Big Boy.
“This would be our last opportunity to see a big steamer in action and so I thought I’d bring out appropriate equipment, dress a little fancy for it, and we’d shoot some footage,” Posey said.
Family members also dressed up with Betty, who is married to Michael, and Leah and Myryha Patton wearing dresses, sun hats, gloves and other accessories for the occasion.
Michael retired after 38 years working in computer technology and is an 11-year volunteer firefighter in Bonham. He and Betty sang with the Ft. Worth, Texas Opera Association for nearly a decade.
“And we’ve always loved theatre — so maybe that’s why we dressed up like this,” Michael said with a laugh.
Although the family recorded the train’s arrival in digital format, Michael positioned his camera — a Bolex 16mm professional newscamera with striped magnetic film — to film the train in black and white on a device more fitting at the time when the train originally ran.
Union Pacific officials said No. 4014 was retired in December 1961, traveling a total of 1,031,205 miles in its 20 years in service.
Only eight of the 25 Big Boys built exclusively for Union Pacific remain today. The other seven are held in static displays in museums at Cheyenne, Wyoming; Denver, Colorado; Frisco, Texas; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Omaha, Nebraska; Scranton, Pennsylvania; and St. Louis, Missouri.
No. 4014 spent 52 years in a museum before Union Pacific acquired it in 2013 from the RailGiants Train Museum in Pomona, California. The company spent the next six-years restoring the train to operational condition prior to the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad.
The train’s stop in McAlester was along the path to its first display stop in Ft. Worth, Texas from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 14.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
